Blake Lively Addressed Fans Who Are Nervous About It Ends With Us Adaptation, And I’m Feeling Optimistic About The Film
It Ends With Us hits theaters this August.
There are tons of upcoming book adaptations on the horizon, but perhaps the most highly-anticipated of the summer season is the film version of It Ends With Us. As the movie approaches its premiere on the 2024 movie schedule, its star Blake Lively doesn’t sound worried about fan reception and it makes me feel more optimistic about checking it out.
Colleen Hoover’s romance novel has only grown in popularity since its 2016 release, as it was the No. 1 bestselling novel of 2023, per Publisher’s Weekly. So once the movie hits theaters this August, there will be tons of readers judging the film vs. the book. When Blake Lively was approached about that this week when joining Colleen Hoover for Book Bonanza in Texas, she said this:
Colleen Hoover, who stood right next to Lively as they spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the event, echoed her words, saying that she feels the upcoming movie has “stayed so true to the book.”
Thus far, some fans online have been hard on production, between not approving of Lively’s casting as Lily and people not being happy with the adaptation aging up the characters. Hoover had said that she made the decision herself because she felt it made more sense for the characters and storyline.
The leading character of Lily was 23 in the original book, but in the movie, she’ll be 35. Considering the story deals with the heavy topic of an abusive relationship and one of the main characters is a neurosurgeon, I personally welcome the change. It’s great to hear both of them advocate for the film so much too. As Lively continued:
In the movie, Lively’s Lily meets a neurosurgeon named Ryle (played by Justin Baldoni) and begins a relationship with him, but it quickly turns abusive. At the same time, Lily reconnects with her first love Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), who Ryle turns incredibly jealous of. As Lively continued in the interview:
Lively also added that she finds there to be a “great responsibility” to tackling the film version of It Ends With Us. The actor’s comments have me more optimistic about the movie being of quality. You can see if you agree when the movie hits theaters on August 9.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.