IT’s Pennywise Is Getting A Popcorn Bucket To Compete With Terrifier’s Art The Clown

Halloween season is nearly here, and fans of upcoming horror movies can expect more than just jump scares and scary flicks this October. Cinemark Theatres has unveiled its latest collectible popcorn buckets, featuring two of horror’s most legendary horror villains —Pennywise from IT and Chucky from Child's Play. These limited-edition buckets hit theaters just in time to stir up some competition with the upcoming Terrifier 3 ’s Art the Clown-themed merchandise!

Cinemark took to its official Instagram account to showcase how scary Pennywise's and Chucky’s grins remain even in plastic. The collectible buckets are now available for fans to fill with buttery popcorn at select theaters. If you ask this horror fan, these definitely stack up with the recently revealed Art the Clown bucket . Check out the IT and Child's Play-related merch below:

The exclusive buckets are hitting theaters just as Bride of Chucky returns to the big screen this October and ahead of HBO's Welcome to Derry, a prequel series set in the IT universe. For collectors, the Pennywise popcorn head is priced at $29.99, and Chucky’s comes in at $24.99. Alongside the buckets, Cinemark is also offering matching souvenir cups for $15 each, complete with free same-day refills. That's perfect for horror fans planning back-to-back movie marathons.

Meanwhile, on the heels of the jaw-dropping and disturbing Terrifier 3 trailer, promotion for the flick has ramped up. Damien Leone’s third entry in his scary clown horror franchise showcases Art dressed in a Santa suit and wrapped in festive lights. Unlike some more provocative popcorn holders seen with other films this year, Art's stays true to the franchise's eerie tone, focusing purely on the spectre's terrifying visage. It's a straightforward yet spine-chilling design, perfectly suited to keep you company during the film’s theatrical release.

The unveiling of these exclusive collectibles has already generated excitement among horror hounds. Given their limited availability, many will undoubtedly be racing to grab their buckets before they sell out. Pennywise and Chucky's addition marks a broader trend of themed merchandise. It has become highly popular since the release of viral items like Batman ’s Bat-Signal popcorn bucket and Dune 2’s viral NSFW popcorn containers. Now, it seems all upcoming releases are jumping onto the trend.

This spooky season is shaping up to be a battle of the killer clowns, both on screen and at the concession stand. You may face a tough choice if you’re a budget-conscious fan like myself. It's hard to justify dropping nearly $100 for all three, so deciding on a collectible to hold your popcorn will be no small feat.

While Terrifier 3’s bucket will be available for preorder online starting September 18 through Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theatres, the Chucky and Pennywise buckets are already up for grabs at select theaters. So, if you’re a fan of killer clowns, you might want to act fast!