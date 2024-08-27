It May Not Be NSFW Like Other Popular Popcorn Buckets, But This Batman 85th Anniversary Bucket Is Still Insane

Move over, Dune Part 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine; there’s a new popcorn bucket in town, and it’s turning heads for all the right reasons. As The Batman gears up for a re-release on the 2024 movie schedule theaters this month, fans have more than just another screening to look forward to. On August 28, celebrating Batman's 85th anniversary, AMC Theatres will roll out a brand-new collectible that will make any Caped Crusader fan's heart race—a fully functional Bat-Signal popcorn bucket. It's honestly nothing short of epic.

DC Films News took to X earlier this week to share a video proudly displaying the newest creation: the 85th Anniversary popcorn holder commemorating the World’s Greatest Detective. Unlike the viral NSFW popcorn containers from Dune: Part Two and Deadpool 3 (which made a pivot ) that made headlines earlier this year for their shock value, this bucket focuses on a more sophisticated approach while still delivering a wow factor.

And it certainly delivers—this bucket doesn’t just hold popcorn; it projects the iconic Bat-Signal into the night sky.

Popcorn buckets have become incredibly popular lately, with creative designs appearing for various blockbuster movies. As previously mentioned, The Dune: Part II Sandworm bucket and Deadpool’s lewd Wolverine bucket stood out. The Slimer bucket for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was also a big hit. More recently, the Alien: Romulu s popcorn bucket was crowned the best of the bunch by a lot of fans.

However, now that Gotham’s protector’s 85th Anniversary Bat-Signal popcorn bucket has arrived, it faces serious competition. This new bucket is taking things to a whole new level and is the perfect celebration for all the live-action Bat films .

Available exclusively at AMC Theatres starting August 28, this Bat-Signal holder will retail for $34.99. It comes with a large serving of popcorn, of course, but the real selling point is its functionality. This isn’t just a static piece of plastic; it’s a working Bat-Signal, ready to project the iconic symbol onto your walls or ceiling. If that doesn’t get you excited, there’s also a new collectible cup featuring the Batmobile, priced at $11.99. For the ultimate Batman experience, fans can purchase both items together in a combo deal for $44.99.

AMC Theatres is pulling out all the stops for this celebration, not just with the merchandise but also by screening The Batman in Dolby Cinema. As if that wasn’t enough, they’re giving attendees a sneak peek at the upcoming HBO Original series The Penguin , adding even more excitement to an already thrilling event.

So, while NSFW popcorn buckets have grabbed their share of the spotlight, the Batman 85th Anniversary bucket proves that you can make waves without being provocative. This is all about fan service—giving Dark Knight enthusiasts something extraordinary to commemorate eight decades of Gotham’s protector.