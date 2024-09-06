Terrifier Posts Hotline To Call Art The Clown, But What Happens After Is Freaking People Out

After Terrifier 2 became a box office hit despite vomit-inducing scenes , I have a feeling the third movie should be just as successful. And at least we know this time around to bring on the barf bags just in case. Just when you thought Terrifier 3 ’s trailer was disturbing enough , Art the Clown apparently has his own hotline to call with what happens after freaking people out.

The hype is surging on Terrifier 3 with the blood and gore being taken up a notch. Art the Clown will pose as Santa to wreak havoc, bringing gore fests to an art form for everyone's holiday season with ax butchering and making celebratory bloody floor angels. If you thought what you saw in the trailer was frightening already, Terrifier’s official Instagram posted a new twist to promoting the movie that can’t help but pique your curiosity:

A post shared by Terrifier 3 (@officialterrifier3) A photo posted by on

Yes, you’ve seen right with Art the Clown's blood-soaked grin. The creepy clown does, in fact, have his own hotline “dying” to hear from you! But you may be asking, how can one of the scariest modern horror movie villains who doesn’t speak have a phone number? Since I’m too chicken to call this number myself, one brave TikTok user @juicebox257 posted a video of himself calling 772-TER-RIFY and wait till you see what happens:

It looks like Art the Clown won’t be revealing his voice which is a relief as his being a silent villain adds to the mystery of the villain. But, it seems like you’ll be hearing a bizarre yet chilling squeaky horn from the demonic killer. Just when you thought the idea of a silent killer clown having a hotline was strange enough, @DiscussingFilm posted what else happens when you call the hotline:

Art the Clown is sending a penny to anyone who calls this ‘TERRIFIER 3’ hotline number. pic.twitter.com/AAXAVFds2SSeptember 6, 2024

Talk about a penny for your thoughts (or in this case call)! It looks like Art the Clown will venmo you one cent for every phone call you make to him. That’s a twist I didn’t see coming. However, you can’t deny it’s a strategic way to get more people dialing for Damien Leone's villainous character. Plenty of Instagram users on Terrifier's post gave their own freaked-out reactions to the hotline below:

Is... he honking in Morse code?- @missy_maura

Did anyone leave a message at the beep? Is Art going to call back?- @then7paragon

I see u everywhere art please leave me alone 😭- @rynnroman

how did i know it was gonna be the horn😭😭- @cassiemulk

I CANT IM SCARED- @smokeytaboo

With Terrifier 3’s antagonist having his own hotline to call, it’s clearly a great way to freak people out before seeing the upcoming horror film . Even Art the Clown actor David Howard Thornton “almost vomited” doing one particular scene that really says something. Next time you call the slasher villain, you can let him know you plan on seeing his 2024 movie release in theaters on October 11th.