The Terrifier 3 Popcorn Bucket Is Here, And Thankfully, It’s Bucking A Popular Trend

Next month's Terrifier 3 is guaranteed to make audience members shake in their seats. With the disturbing trailer teasing a bloody Christmas from Art the Clown, as well as a controversial opening scene , we’ll need a snack companion to calm our nerves. Fortunately, the upcoming horror film is following the popular trend of popcorn buckets, but straying away from another trend.

The third chapter of Damien Leone’s horror franchise has already done a great job with promotion through its long-awaited trailer and its freaky Art the Clown hotline . Now, we've got a Terrifier 3 popcorn bucket to look forward to! In Cinemark ’s sneak peek post, see if you notice a particular trend that the Christmas slasher is staying away from:

As you can see, the chilling face of Art the Clown makes up the popcorn bucket wearing his Santa garb surrounded by Christmas lights. On the other hand, there’s nothing NSFW or sexual about the upcoming popcorn holder like the buckets of other movies have appeared. Terrifier 3’s popcorn holder is just Art the Clown looking as terrifying as always ready to accompany your lap during its theatrical release.

Movie-themed popcorn buckets first got our attention with Dune 2, but it’s mostly because social media users couldn’t ignore that it looked like a sex toy . Even the cast of the sci-fi flick’s reactions didn’t want them sticking their hands in that NSFW-looking bucket. Even if the makers of the popcorn bucket didn’t intentionally mean to make the Dune sandworm look like a body part, you can’t deny its effective marketing strategy.

After Dune 2’s popcorn bucket went viral, Deadpool & Wolverine just had to follow suit with its wild bucket that has one sticking their hand into Wolverine’s giant mouth. This should be no surprise, as the Deadpool movies are known for their satirical, R-rated humor. Even the Amazon Prime series The Boys competed in the popcorn bucket Olympics with its own spoof of a Love Sausage-inspired bucket . Who would have thought grabbing for your popcorn would become so…sexual?

Then again, like Terrifier 3, it looks like the horror genre keeps its popcorn buckets sticking with its movie's theme. The sci-fi-horror Alien: Romulus slayed the 2024 popcorn bucket game of an alien’s plastic appendage wrapped around the bucket. Beetlejuice 2 ’s popcorn bucket also didn’t look NSFW with its own sandworm wrapped around the bucket. Even if these horror movie-themed buckets aren’t sexual or NSFW-looking to make us laugh, it’s still creative how scary they were able to make these snack companions look.

The third Terrifier movie, which stays away from the NSFW trend of popcorn buckets, shows that Damien Leone’s movie continues to stray from tradition. With its tendency to make people vomit through Art the Clown’s gore fests, these movies never play it safe from the slasher genre. Plus, there’s a good chance audiences will use Terrifier 3’s popcorn buckets as a barf bag when the 2024 movie release plays in theaters on October 11th. You can also make sure to preorder Cinemark's Art the Clown popcorn bucket on September 18th.