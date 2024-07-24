Disturbing Terrifier 3 Trailer Sees Art The Clown Playing With Blood For Christmas, So Bring The Barf Bags

The horror genre has been thriving for a number of years now, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters as a result. That includes mainstream titles like Scream, as well as more indie properties like Damien Leone's Terrifier. Upon its release, Terrifier 2 made headlines for making people throw up in the theaters. The first trailer for Terrifier 3 sees Art The Clown playing with blood for Christmas, and I'm totally bringing a barf bag to see it.

What we know about Terrifier 3 is limited, but the franchise will mix its horrifying villain Art with the Christmas season. The third Terrifier movie was moved up a few weeks to arrive in October, and this first trailer is a disturbing glimpse at the gore to come... including Art making snow angels in blood.

This is more of a teaser than a full trailer, so the actual plot points of the upcoming horror movie remain a mystery for the time being. But the threequel will have a Holiday Season twist, with Art The Clown terrorizing the denizens of Miles County on Christmas Eve. And from the brief clips it looks like it's going to be just as bloody and disturbing as its predecessors (which are streaming with a Peacock subscription).

The Terrifier franchise is synonymous with making people sick due its extreme gore. The second movie has plenty of disturbing scenes, but there's one kill that's especially nauseating, where Art The Clown maims and scalps a victim, and then proceeds to pour bleach and salt on her wounds. It's stomach churning for sure, and Damien Leone has teased that Terrifier 3 has another disturbing kill that might inspire vomiting from audiences. Instead of banded popcorn buckets, perhaps major theaters will offer themed barf bags to audiences before they begin their screenings of the forthcoming horror flick.

Terrfier 3 isn't the first horror movie to be set around the Holiday Season, as there's something uniquely scary about seeing Christmas turned into a bloody affair. Some similar titles include Black Christmas, Krampus, and It's A Wonderful Knife. But all of these titles will likely pale in comparison gore-wise to the Terrifier threequel, which looks like it's going to be a very bloody affair.

Art the Clown is a terrifying horror villain because of his brutality, but also because of how much joy he seems to find in brutally torturing and eventually killing his victims. I have to assume that the third Terrifier movie will lean into the Christmas of it all, likely including holiday themes or decorations in his killling spree. Luckily we won't have to wait too much longer to find out.

Terrifier 3 is expected to arrive in theaters on October 11th.