Jack Black Pitched Himself For A Video Game Movie I’d Love To See: ‘Just Give Me A Jingle’

There was once a time when video game adaptations almost felt cursed in Hollywood, but that really changed over the past few years. Jack Black would know, seeing as he was there for the massive box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie as well as The Minecraft Movie, and he's already putting out feelers for his next appearance in an upcoming video game adaptation.

ScreenRant talked to the cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie about video games and what other franchises they'd like to appear in. Black had an answer ready immediately, noting he'd love to be a part of Sega's Yakuza franchise:

So I'm going to throw my hat in that ring. I don't know if there [are] any parts for me, like a portly American, but talk to me. Sega, give me a jingle.

If this were the '90s when the console war between Sega and Nintendo was the biggest battle in the gaming industry, Jack Black might've gotten admonished for his response. Sega has long since left the console scene, but continues to publish games like Yakuza, which is a game I'm surprised Black knows about enough to know he'd fit right in.

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While Yakuza games at their base are about the Japanese crime underworld, they're also known for having really deep gameplay with side stories that are absolutely bonkers. Just as an example, I remember a plotline where I had to work security detail for a Michael Jackson impersonator, and then hours later was competing for a chance to win the Japanese version of American Idol.

The result is a game that is as equally violent as it is bizarre, which admittedly, could be hard to translate to a medium outside of video games. There was an adaptation of Yakuza: Like A Dragon available with a Prime subscription, but the series received mixed to negative reviews. As a fan who was psyched about the adaptation, I couldn't help but feel a little let down.

It would be funny to see Jack Black in a Yakuza movie, though. The games are primarily centered around a Japanese protagonist and supporting characters, so I imagine Black would, at best, be a supporting character if not a quick cameo in a faithful adaptation.

The good news is that there is a world where Black could appear in Yakuza as himself. In fact, I would almost prefer a story in which Jack Black the actor is in Japan, and somehow roped into Kazuma Kiryu's adventure as he does everything from protecting innocent orphans to participating in a slot car rally. This franchise just needs the right script to connect with a mainstream audience, and I'm convinced someone will crack the code immediately.

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Jack Black must feel the same, and given he's already struck gold twice by joining The Minecraft Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie universe, I'm hoping he's onto something here. I'm psyched to see The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on April 1st, and eager to see what it means for Nintendo's relationship with movies going forward.