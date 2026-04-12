Jack Black Has Beef With ‘Archenemy The Goz’ Ryan Gosling (And Barbie Is Involved)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is making waves as part of the 2026 movie schedule and for a myriad of reasons. For one, Jack Black returns to voice Mario’s archnemesis, Bowser, and he doesn't miss a beat. However, in real life, Black humorously appears to have his own archnemesis in the form of Ryan Gosling, a.k.a “The Goz”. If you’re curious about what Black's beef with Gosling pertains to, you should know that Barbie is apparently a factor.

When The Super Mario Bros. Movie came out in 2023, Jack Black not only contributed his distinctive vocal stylings to Bowser's speaking voice but also sang and co-wrote the ever-catchy tune “Peaches.” During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Black, in his own unique way, expressed his disappointment over “Peaches” getting snubbed by the Oscars:

Bowser did not get any attention or love from the Academy. And I was like, ‘Dude, “Peaches” is a banger.’ Everyone's singing. Your kids are singing…. For a second, I was like, ‘I think we might get a nominash.’ And, sure enough, we did not. And I even, like, campaigned for it a little bit. I'm not ashamed to say I was trying to get that nominash.

First off, I love the term “nominash.” That aside, I’ve gotta say I was in the same boat as the School of Rock actor when I discovered “Peaches” was snubbed. It truly is a “banger” of a song due to Black’s impressive vocal range, the icing on the cake is that such a love song comes from a being like Bowser, who truly believes he belongs with Princess Peach. Also, the sentimental ballad made a wild amount of money on Spotify — almost $76,000 from 15 million streams as reported in April 2023. Honestly, it's quite surprising that the song didn't get recognized by the Academy.

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(Image credit: Universal)

It also would've been great if “Peaches” was not only nominated at the 96th Academy Awards but also performed at the show as well. During his recent interview, Black noted that while “Peaches” didn’t get a “nominash,” another viral movie tune sure did, which jokingly started some beef with the previously mentioned Canadian actor:

And then not only did I not get him a nominash, but my archenemy, ‘The Goz,’ Ryan Gosling, did get a nominash. And I was like, ‘Son of a biscuit. This Gosling — always snacking on my potatoes.’ Look, I love ‘I'm Just Ken,’ love [the] ‘Barbie’ movie. -Yeah, of course…. But I can't pretend like there wasn't a little professional jealousy.

Shots fired! But, seriously, it can't be denied that “I’m Just Ken” contributes to a standout musical moment in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Also a humorous and sentimental love ballad, the Ryan Gosling-sung number does have three remixes and a hilarious SNL parody from Pete Davidson. Not to mention, Gosling’s viral Oscars performance of the Best Song nominee was a true highlight of the star-studded event.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Let's be real here, of course. Jack Black mostly seems to be kidding here and surely doesn't have any real animosity towards Ryan Gosling. Still, I love how he's committing to the bit, and he really did that by revealing to Jimmy Fallon that he wrote a revenge song. Here are some lyrics:

🎵I can’t believe I wasn’t nominated! Bowser shall have his revenge!🎵

If or when Black or "The Goz" ever return to SNL, I want a sketch of them going head-to-head with a “Peaches” vs. “I’m Just Ken” standoff. I could easily see a segment like that going viral.

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For now, though, let's all just agree that both "Peaches" and "I'm Just Ken" are extremely catchy tunes that deserve their flowers. Jack Black and Ryan Gosling are both part of two very special music moments within the cultural zeitgeist, and they should be proud of themselves. However, if they want to humorously have a music duel, all I'll say is, "Let them fight."

Be sure to hear Jack Black reprise Bowser in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is playing in theaters now.