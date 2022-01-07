Jackass 4: Eric André Reveals On Brand Reason He Was ‘So Nervous’ On Set

Along with familiar faces like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Christ Pontius and Wee Man, just like in the previous Jackass movies, the upcoming Jackass Forever features an extensive lineup of guest appearances. Among the famous people showing up is comedian Eric André, who’s no stranger committing pranks for a movie thanks to Netflix’s Bad Trip. That said, when it came time to participate in Forever’s shenanigans, André was all kinds of nervous.

While recently speaking about his role as Lyle Lissons in The Righteous Gemstones Season 2, Eric André mentioned how he was thankful he didn’t have to put his body in danger for the HBO series, unlike on Bad Trip and Jackass Forever. Regarding the latter movie, André was particular fearful about what was lurking around every proverbial corner, telling EW:

Goddamn, I was so nervous on the Jackass set, because every chair you sit in, every square inch, there could be an explosive or a venomous snake. There's nowhere safe, they're constantly filming you and they're constantly fucking with you. So, yes, shooting a scripted show where no one's trying to kill you is quite relaxing!

At least on Bad Trip, Eric André had some control over what unfolded since he co-wrote the script with director Kitao Sakurai and Dan Curry. With Jackass Forever, he was entirely in the hands of these other pranksters, many of whom have been running the Jackass festivities since its days as a TV show on MTV. So I can’t blame André for being on edge and wondering if something was going to happen to him, regardless of where he was standing or sitting.

We got a taste of what’s in store for Eric André in Jackass Forever in the trailer released last summer, which showed the creator of The Eric André Show being struck by a tubular airbag while ordering from a drink cart. See for yourself!

So yeah, Eric André will be enduring a fair amount of Jackass-style punishment, though at least this gave him the opportunity to reunite with producer Jeff Tremaine following their time together on Bad Trip. Other notable figures taking part in Jackass Forever include Shaquille O’Neal, Tony Hawk, Machine Gunn Kelly and Tyler, the Creator. This will be the first Jackass movie not to feature a guest appearance from Rip Taylor, who passed away in October 2019. Forever will also lack Ryan Dunn and Bam Margera, with the former dying in 2011 and the latter being fired, which subsequently led to him filing a lawsuit.

After a series of delays, Jackass Forever is now slated to hit theaters on February 4, 2022, though we’ll let you know if Paramount Pictures changes its release date again. Additionally, as with the prior two Jackass movies, so much material was shot for this movie that the extra footage is being assembled into Jackass 4.5, which will premiere on Netflix on a yet-to-be-announced date.