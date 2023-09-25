After Incidents And Falling Outs, Reports Indicate Bam Margera Is One Month Sober

It’s hard to believe it, but the Jackass franchise has been with us for decades. And as such, the crew of pranksters and stunt performers have grown up before the audience's eyes. This includes Bam Margera , who has been having a number of public struggles over the last few years. And after various incidents and fallouts with his fellow cast members like Steve-O , reports indicate that Bam Margera is actually one month sober. Let’s break it all down.

Over the past few years Margera has had a very public battle with substance issues. This has resulted in the Viva La Bam star’s public intoxication arrest , as well as an ongoing custody battle with his ex Nikki Boyd. But TMZ is reporting that he’s a month sober and has been once again spending his time skating.

According to a source that’s allegedly close to Margera, he’s been living on a farm with his new girlfriend– presumably helping him get and stay sober. The pair has also reportedly been getting a ton of exercise in during this time, resulting in Bam losing weight. It sounds like he may be on the path to a healthier lifestyle, which is sure to be a delight to the countless Jackass fans out there. Just last week Margera claimed he was sober , and now it turns out he’s one month in.

This latest update about Bam is a hopeful one, especially for those who have closely been following his struggles. Two months ago Margera was once again arrested for public intoxication . And those legal shakeups seem to have an effect on Bam’s ongoing custody battle with ex Nikki Boyd . As such, news about his sobriety is a welcomed change of pace for the public.

(Image credit: Paramount)

It should be interesting if being sober influenced the way Margera interacts with members of the Jackass franchise. Despite touring with Steve-O , it sounds like something soured between the two as Bam released a diss track full of lyrics about him and Johnny Knoxville. Various members of the Jackass crew have expressed concern about Bam, including Brandon Novak who has been sober for years . Hopefully the 43 year-old TV personality/skateboarder will continue on a healthier path.

Prior to his most recent relapse, Margera claimed he had gotten and stayed sober without the help of an inpatient rehabilitation center. Bam infamously made headlines for escaping a rehab back in 2022, resulting in the police getting involved to find him and bring him back. While these types of programs aren’t for everyone, fans have remained concerned about Margera’s health after getting sober himself. Fingers crossed he gets any help he needs.