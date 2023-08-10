Bam Margera Got Bad News In Custody Case Amid Latest Arrest

Since the Jackass franchise began back in 2000, audiences have spent decades watching the hi jinx of the crew. While they returned to the big screen in Jackass Forever, Bam Margera was noticeably absent. The skateboarder/TV personality has had a number of controversies in the past few years, including arrests and legal shakeups. He's been having a custody battle with his ex Nikki Boyd, after being unable to see his son. And following Bam's latest public intoxication arrest, he's gotten some bad news related to custody of his son Phoenix.

It's already been months of Bam Margera and Nikki Boyd battling in court over custody, with the Jackass alum claiming he hasn't seen him in months. And according to legal documents acquired by TMZ, Boyd is getting sole custody for the foreseeable future. What's more, the only way he'll be able to see Phoenix is reportedly through FaceTime.

This ruling reportedly came down Tuesday, which was the day before he was arrested for public intoxication. Prior to this Bam was reportedly sober, and looking to fight his ex in court for custody. But given his latest arrest, that seemingly is no longer true.

(Image credit: (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage))

Those who have been following the Viva La Bam star's controversies will know this was not his first charge for public intoxication. Margera was arrested back in March for the same charge, with Nikki Boyd and their son reportedly present as it occurred. This raised the stakes of their custody battle, and he seemingly hasn't seen his son since that incident.

In addition to his custody battle with Nikki Boyd, Bam Margera has also been clashing with a few of his Jackass co-stars. Bam put out a diss track taking digs at the likes of Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O. The latter was somewhat surprising to fans, as Steve-O previously brought Margera on tour and tried to help encourage his sobriety. Unfortunately, it seems that things have gone sour, even prior to Margera's reported relapse and arrest.

It remains to be seen how Margera's latest arrest influences his various legal issues. Just this month he claimed that inpatient rehab facilities didn't for him. Bam was crediting Lamar Odom's rehabs with getting him sober, while not needing to stay in a facility for an extended period of time. We'll see if he's ordered to attend another one of these programs, and if he stays there. After all, Margera previously escaped rehab and went missing for days at a time.

Hopefully Bam Margera can get the help he needs, and can avoid further controversies and arrests. Clearly he misses his son quite a bit, but now custody is an issue that's up to the legal system.

