Amid Feuds With Jackass Co-Stars, Bam Margera Has Been Arrested For Public Intoxication Again

Bam Margera – one of the founding members of MTV’s Jackass – has been dealing with his fair share of legal issues. He’s had several notable run-ins with the law in just the past months and, in addition to his arrests, the star has also been in a custody battle with his wife. Lately, Margera has been beefing with some of his former co-stars and has taken shots at them on multiple occasions. Now, amid that drama, the entertainer has been arrested once again due to another reported instance of public intoxication.

The 43-year-old Viva La Bam star was reportedly taken into custody on the night of Tuesday, August 8, while he was in Radnor Township, a suburban area within Philadelphia. A source tells local news affiliate NBC10 that the reality TV veteran was drunk and disorderly while at the Radnor Hotel. He’s reportedly set to be released from jail sometime today and will be issued a citation. As of this writing, it’s unclear as to how long the entertainer – who’s been traveling around since exiting rehab in June – had been in Pennsylvania.

As previously alluded to, this isn’t the first time Bam Margera has faced this particular charge, as he was arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication this past March. Margera was, at the time, in Burbank, where he was engaged in a heated argument with a woman at a Thai restaurant. More details on the arrest emerged, and the lady involved was revealed to be his estranged spouse, Nicole Boyd. Margera was allegedly upset over Boyd not allowing him to see their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, which prompted him to stomp and shout. Reports later pointed to Margera having been kicked out of a hotel ahead of that confrontation.

The noted skateboarder has been at the center of other strenuous situations since that ordeal. He reportedly fled the cops in the woods of Pennsylvania only weeks after the restaurant incident. Sources later alleged that his loved ones held an intervention in the aftermath of that March arrest.

Speaking of people who’ve been in the star’s orbit, Steve-O had taken the embattled star on tour with him before the Burbank situation occurred. The Bam's World Domination star eventually broke off, though. His longtime friend, whose full name is Stephen Glover, would later express concern for him through an emotional post. The past few weeks have seen Bam Margera take shots at his old buddies, with the help of a diss track. Margera criticized Glover, Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and more. After his skating skills were critiqued, Glover went back and forth with Margera over his blunt sentiments.

The latest public intoxication incident comes mere weeks after the MTV mainstay was ordered to stand trial after allegedly punching his brother, Jess Margera, during an altercation. So that he could stay free on bail, he was also ordered to get a drug and alcohol screening. Jess claimed Bam became upset after seeing a text that suggested he needed mental health assistance. As his anger purportedly escalated, he struck his sibling and, as Jess’ girlfriend tried to call the police, Bam apparently kicked in her door.

There’s currently no indication regarding if or when Philadelphia authorities might release further information on Bam Margera’s latest legal incident. This situation marks another setback for the star, who had apparently been working to get sober and earn the right to see his son on a more consistent basis. How this additional strike on his record impacts the latter remains to be seen.