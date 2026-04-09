Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid Director Has A Take On Whether She'd Make A Good Bond Girl

In just a few years, Sydney Sweeney has become a bonafide A-lister, who is appearing in major projects on both the small and silver screens. While folks regularly watch Sweeney's biggest projects, many are looking forward to what she might do in the future. Some fans who spent years watching the James Bond movies in order want to see her join as a Bond Girl, and The Housemaid director Paul Feig recently addressed that possibility.

What we know about Bond 26 is super limited, as its still in the early stages of development. But with Daniel Craig's Bond movies in the rear view, the generations of fans are looking forward to how the series will be rebooted yet again. In an interview with The Sun, Feig addressed whether or not Sweeney should be a Bond Girl, offering:

There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she’s great. She’s one of the hardest-working people I know, so professional, so smart, so savvy. I think she’d be a good spy.

Honestly, sign me up. While Paul Feig seems down to see Sydney Sweeney in a Bond movie, he wants her to be a fellow spy rather than a civilian/love interest for 007. And given her work ethic and years of experience with kickboxing and grappling, points were made. Plus she did fight choreography in Christy as well as the infamous Madame Web movie (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription).

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Feig worked closely with Sweeney on The Housemaid, which became a megahit upon its release. A sequel was already been ordered, which means that pair will once again be collaborating. And the Simple Favor director thinks that she would be a great Bond girl... even if the franchise isn't using that term anymore.

(Image credit: MGM)

Plenty of actresses have played Bond Girls over the years, as there are usually one or two in every movie. But only a few have been able to meet James as a fellow spy. Halle Berry famously did this as Jinx in Die Another Day, while Michelle Yeoh kicked some serious ass in Tomorrow Never Dies. We'll just have to see who ends up being the next 007, and if Sweeney gets to join the ranks of iconic Bond Girls. Fingers crossed.

For now, the 28 year-old actress is definitely keeping busy. She's reprising her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 3, and is attached to a whopping six upcoming movie projects at the time of writing this story. That includes The Housemaid's Secret, which will see her reunited with Paul Feig and Amanda Seyfried.

The Housemaid is streaming now on STARZ, and Euphoria Season 3 will premiere on April 12th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully we gret news about the future of the Bond franchise sooner rather than later.