The Bride’s Jessie Buckley Just Combined Sheer And Corset Styles For The Perfect Gothic Red Carpet Look

Listen, I love a sheer fashion moment, and I’m a big fan of the corset. Both trends become even better when you mix the two trends. Jessie Buckley proved that as she attended the premiere of The Bride! ahead of its release on the 2026 movie schedule in a stunning sheer black corset dress that was perfect for the gothic red carpet she was walking.

The cast and crew of The Bride! gathered in London for the premiere of the movie, and its star, Jessie Buckley, dressed perfectly for the occasion. Rocking a fully sheer black gown that featured a skin-toned corset underneath, she fit right in with the black and white carpet. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

According to Buckley’s stylist, Danielle Goldberg, the dress is Maison Margiela Artisanal 2024. And in her Instagram post about the look, you can see how they complemented the gorgeous black dress with simple dangly earrings and a makeup look that featured a lovely dark yet neutral lip.

Truly, there are so many reasons to love this outfit. First of all, it fits in with the gothic and bold vibe that’s on display in The Bride ’s trailer . Truly, this movie from Maggie Gyllenhaal looks like such a fresh and chaotic (in the best way) take on the Bride of Frankenstein.

Then, taking a step back and looking at red carpet fashion over the last couple of years, Buckley’s ensemble for this premiere perfectly encapsulates two major trends.

In a big way, this dress reminds me of the sheer pink gown Florence Pugh wore years ago. Both are fully sheer and flow in such a free and gorgeous way. Meanwhile, mixing the sheer with the corset reminds me of the avant-garde corset looks Margot Robbie has worn. Buckley’s gown is also a fun addition to a catalog of gothic looks that I’m obsessed with, which includes the sheer snakeskin dress Jenna Ortega wore to the Wednesday premiere last year.

So, overall, this lovely outfit from Buckley fits her movie perfectly and plays into two trends that have been a constant on the red carpet.

I also love how it juxtaposes the outfits she’s been wearing during awards season. Jessie Buckley won a 2026 Golden Globe for her work in Hamnet, and she’s among this year’s Oscar nominees . She’s been wearing a lot of elegant blue dresses to celebrate this tragic drama about a family dealing with loss from Chloé Zaho, and they fit the ethereal energy of the film so well. Her look for The Bride! is the exact opposite of that. It’s punk rock, gothic and edgy, and I am so here for how it’s showing off the range of the actress’s style and filmography.

Now, to see exactly how this gothic sheer look fits into the style of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride!, you can catch it in theaters on March 6.