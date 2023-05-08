James Bond Fans Celebrate 60 Years Of 007 (Myself Included)

Technically 2022 was the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movies , as Dr. No made its UK theatrical premiere on October 5th, 1962. That’s the day that’s widely recognized as “James Bond Day” throughout the world, with many different celebrations taking place in the past on that very date. However, there’s another important date celebrating the humble beginnings of 007, and some Bond fans, myself included, are raising a martini to another red letter day honoring those 60 years.

Today in 1963 was the beginning of Commander Bond’s U.S. charm offensive. With a very limited release kicking things off, Sean Connery’s James Bond movies started to spread stateside with May 8th’s release of Dr. No. As such, I noted the occasion with the following Twitter post, which led to me finding other intriguing tributes to the 00-legacy:

60 years ago today, the US got its first taste of something new and exciting in theaters. @007 made his way into the movies today with #DrNo, and I can safely say that it changed quite a bit in the world of movies. Happy anniversary, Commander Bond! pic.twitter.com/u8ubaL0uJyMay 8, 2023 See more

Noting the occasion is a good way to start things off, though if I’m totally honest, I might take myself up on that martini later tonight. However, there are other fans who have shared some interesting facts and clips from the contemporary market that saw Dr. No make such a cinematic splash. For instance, here’s a great post that showed the teaser trailer that first peeked behind the curtain on the cinematic incarnation of Ian Fleming’s literary success:

60 years ago today DR NO premiered in the USA, kicking off the Bond franchise in style and reshaping pop culture for decades to come. Here’s the original teaser trailer which would have been the first time audiences saw SEAN CONNERY as Bond and heard the iconic theme. pic.twitter.com/aZoNSCCyMCMay 8, 2023 See more

I’d previously mentioned that Dr. No was in pretty limited release when it was released into theaters of the United States, and I wasn’t kidding. This next tweet lays out just how long it took for James Bond to get around in the former colonies, and by today’s standards, this is a pretty slow crawl:

Dr. No (1962) premiered 60 years ago on this day in the US -- but only in limited theaters! Later in the month, the film was released in Los Angeles and New York. #JamesBond #SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/LIIL36CnsrMay 8, 2023 See more

Imagine No Time To Die taking that tactic for release in the modern marketplace. The explosive end to Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies would have been spoiled faster than you can say “Madeleine,” and the discourse could have been spicier. Although speaking of heated words, this next tweet discusses just how “friendly” Sean Connery and Ian Fleming were back when he was first cast as 007:

May 8th, 1963, Dr. No is released in the states. You might know, Sean Connery and Ian Fleming did not hit it off. The actor thought the author was a snob - well, yeah - and the author thought the actor was nothing more than “an over-developed stunt man.” He learned better. pic.twitter.com/TuCv71NFnaMay 8, 2023 See more

Wrapping things with a more modern touch, another fellow Bond fan took the time to celebrate the franchise with a scene from Skyfall. They didn’t just choose any scene, mind you, but they selected the Javier Bardem seduction scene that almost wasn’t . Feeding into a meme of best character introductions, this is the post that resulted:

When I say great movie character introduction, what’s the first thing you think of?Me: pic.twitter.com/hr9ZsfSULjMay 8, 2023 See more

When you can build up this much history over 60 years, you’re clearly dealing with a franchise that’s forever. As we wait to see who the next James Bond will be, Dr. No and the 24 other official EON Productions adventures are still around to remind us that no matter who the next fellow is, they’re going to be in good company.