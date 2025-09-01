I Really, Really, Really Don’t Want To See Tom Holland As The Next James Bond. Here’s Why

It has felt like Tom Holland has been everywhere lately. He’s been around promoting his Bero beer and filming new scenes for Spiderman: Brand New Day. His entire relationship timeline with Zendaya is a frequent topic of Internet discussion. His take on life, acting and the pursuit of outside business is also well-reasoned and likable. He’s also athletic as hell, wears a suit well and is British, all things that set him up nicely on the list of Bond hopefuls .

Yet, when he was asked about the prospect the other day by Chef Gordon Ramsay in what might have been the most British conversation ever, I visibly cringed. The convo is funny and the response is well thought out, which is what we’ve come to expect from the young actor, but to be honest, I do not want to see Tom Holland as James Bond. If you are really invested in the franchise, you probably don’t want it either.

I Love Tom Holland, But He Is Not My Vote For James Bond

Listen. I’m totally open to a James Bond who is evolved to modern times. I actually think Daniel Craig was great at balancing that act more than previous iterations, though I could have taken a bit cheekier 007 at times. I’m interested in new takes on the character, and CinemaBlend’s own Rich Knight thinks we should open our minds to the possibility of a Black James Bond or something new and interesting for the franchise. Tom Holland wouldn’t offer diversity from a racial standpoint, but he would from an age standpoint, as Holland is a few years younger than even the “best Bond,” Sean Connery, was when he landed the role at 32. (Holland is 29).

I'm not of the camp that Bond needs to be a middle-aged white guy every time, but Holland’s just not what I envision for the famous spy. Most actors have a range of characters they can play, and to me, Tom Holland is charming as heck and very likable, but he’s not sexually disarming or full of machismo–characteristics that make 007 less straightforward, a little dangerous, and very appealing.

I’d love to have a cup of tea with Tom Holland, and I think he could even pull off the franchise’s stunts and gadgets, but I don’t think the cool-under-pressure and charming aura of the character totally fits his general look or personality. I can’t even really see him saying ‘shaken, not stirred’ with a straight face.

Of course, it’s worth noting Holland and Ramsay were just having a friendly conversation while cooking together. While the Spidey actor said it would be “the pinnacle” of working in the acting business to play the famous 007, it didn’t seem to be something that was being literally teased, but rather something that would be cool to consider. Though it’s also worth pointing out that at one point early in his career, the actor was thinking about a “Young Bond” project . Instead, he ended up taking on Uncharted.

Regardless, the upcoming Bond 26 is gearing up at Amazon and has been prepping for casting for months. There’s a long list of names that have been bandied about to possibly take on the role, though some old favorites like Henry Cavill and Idris Elba seem to have aged out .

Most recently, Holland was allegedly touted along with two other favorites: the very much Australian Jacob Elordi and Babygirl and Where The Crawdads Sing’s Harris Dickinson. In the past, other names like Aaron Pierre (who is also on the younger side), though some actors in their thirties like Richard Madden and Regé-Jean Page have been thrown out in oddsmaker numbers rather than the rumor mill.

If accurate, the majority of these would point to those with an Amazon streaming subscription getting a much younger James Bond, but how it will pan out is anybody’s guess. You know how I feel, now; my vote’s not going to Tom Holland for this gig.