Sydney Sweeney Wore Nothing But A Necklace For Her Brand New Cover

Sydney Sweeney always seems to be making waves, whether it’s of her own doing (like commenting on those boob job rumors) or controversy she’s been roped into (I'm talking about that American Eagle jeans ad, of course). Well, she’s at it again, as she bared it all on a brand new magazine cover, on which she sports nothing but a necklace.

The new issue of W magazine celebrates performances from some of the best movies of 2025, and Sydney Sweeney notched quite a few credits over the past year that are worthy of mention. The cover photo, however, stands all on its own, the actress paralyzing fans with that sultry look into the camera. Take a peek at her Instagram post:

Sydney Sweeney’s old Hollywood hairstyle gives vibes of Marilyn Monroe, but unlike Kim Kardashian, the Anyone But You star didn’t need to squeeze into the icon’s actual dress to drop jaws. In fact, she didn’t need any clothing at all, as Sweeney kneeled strategically on the cover of the magazine, her back turned at an angle that kept most of her bare body hidden.

In the second slide she avoids showing too much by covering her breast with her hand, and it’s kind of easy to see why it’s so hard for people to believe that she really hasn’t had any work done. Other than the huge diamond choker around Sydney Sweeney’s neck, there’s not much else to speak of by way of wardrobe, but what a statement piece it is.

The W magazine feature — which spotlights several of the most talented actors of the past year — highlights Sydney Sweeney’s work in Christy and The Housemaid. The roles required quite the physical transformation, as the actress gained 35 pounds to portray boxer Christy Martin in the sports biopic, only to have to turn around and lose the weight for The Housemaid.

She also appeared in the thriller Echo Valley (available to stream with an Apple TV subscription) and gave a spine-chilling performance in Eden.

Despite her busy year, I don’t think Sydney Sweeney plans on slowing down much, with Euphoria Season 3 hitting the 2026 TV schedule more than four years after the Season 2 finale aired. A preview for HBO’s upcoming shows gave us a peek at Sweeney’s character Cassie, who appeared to be in the midst of an OnlyFans shoot. How is it possible that she’s wearing more clothes for that than on the W cover shown above?

I’m sure there’s plenty more to come this year from Sydney Sweeney, both on-screen and off (she’s also expected to cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2), and it will be fun to see what feat of celebrity fashion she pulls off next. Of course, she’s already proven that she can even make the Shrek dragon sexy, so where does she go from here? I can’t wait to find out.