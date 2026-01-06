Ben Affleck Is Still Defending Refusing To Wear A Yankees Hat In Gone Girl, And As A Sports Fan, I Get It

When it comes to Ben Affleck, there are several key details to know about him. He’s a Boston native, he enjoys his fair share of Dunkin’ products and he’s also a passionate fan of the sports teams native to his hometown. In fact, he’s so devoted to his Boston Red Sox that he declined to wear a New York Yankees hat for a scene in 2014’s Gone Girl. That decision led to some behind-the-scenes issues on the set of the David Fincher-helmed flick. Even now, Affleck is still humorously defending his refusal to don the cap, and I get it.

The Gone Girl situation came up while Ben Affleck was promoting his 2026 movie schedule entry, The Rip, alongside frequent collaborator Matt Damon and their co-stars, Sasha Calle and Catalina Sandino Moreno. All four actors took part in a game in which they were prompted with a question of whether something applied more heavily towards Affleck or Damon. Affleck was dubbed the better Red Sox fan and, from there, came the question, “Who refused to wear a Yankees cap for a movie role?”

In the Instagram video, Damon began to joke about passing on a movie before Affleck interjected, and Damon then mused that his longtime buddy “actually shut production down because you wouldn't work.” Affleck, who said the story has since been “exaggerated,” also shared the following assessment:

The director shut it down by insisting that I wear that. I just had to take time to explain to him why it was a bad idea.

Gone Girl sees Ben Affleck play the role of teacher Nick Dunne (a role originally snagged by Jon Hamm), who must contend with the sudden disappearance of his wife, Amy (Rosamund Pike). It’s established within the narrative that Amy and Nick previously lived in New York before moving back to his native state of Missouri, hence the need for the character to wear a Yankees cap. When Affleck refused, David Fincher shut down production for a little while. Check out Affleck’s recollection of what happened in the video below:

As a sports fan myself, I’m fully aware that loyalty can run deep and, given the long-running rivalry between the Yankees and the Red Sox, it’s not surprising to me that Affleck would refuse to wear that cap. He and Fincher eventually settled on a compromise, which saw Affleck, while in character, sport a New York Mets hat. So I don’t think any further evidence of the Oscar winner’s devotion to the Red Sox is necessary. Though I could also mention that he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner took their kids to a game just last year.

When it comes to Gone Girl, it remains one of David Fincher’s most acclaimed films, and the making of the film arguably remains a point of interest for cinephiles. Just in 2025, Rosamund Pike recalled being nervous about taking on her role, and she received encouragement from Tom Cruise. Pike eventually received praise for her performance and even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

I’m glad the Yankees hat snafu was ultimately resolved, and this now-funny anecdote really hits home the point that a person’s allegiance to a sports team shouldn’t be taken lightly. Funny enough, I myself am a big fan of the Boston Celtics, and I’d personally have a hard time wearing any Los Angeles Lakers gear if required to do so.

Check out Ben Affleck – sans a New York-based sports team hat – in The Rip, which will be available for Netflix subscription holders starting on January 16. In the meantime, Gone Girl is also available to buy or rent on digital platforms.