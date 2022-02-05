Gal Gadot Sends Sweet Message To Jamie Dornan After He Signs On For Her Spy Film
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
Wonder Woman and Christian Grey... as spies?
Jamie Dornan has been the talk of town as of late, thanks to starring in and getting awards attention for the critically-acclaimed film Belfast. Looking to the future, the Irish actor now has another exciting role on the way as a co-star to Gal Gadot in Netflix’s spy thriller, Heart of Stone. Ahead of the Wonder Woman actress’ upcoming project, Gal Gadot has shared a sweet message with Heart of Stone's leading man.
Gal Gadot took to Instagram to share the news of Jamie Dornan’s involvement in Heart of Stone. She had this to say:
Gal Gadot has seriously struck gold with co-stars in the past, and she’s continuing this trend with this newest production. Gadot has previously worked with Chris Pine on the Wonder Woman movies, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in her DC teamup movies and more recently, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice (and they’ll team up again soon for two more sequels).
Jamie Dornan is best known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies but, as of late, he’s showing all types of range, between his comedic turn in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, aside from being in the Oscar conversation for a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Belfast. Dornan commented on Gadot’s post with these words:
The pair of stars are pumping each other up for their upcoming spy film, and it’s pumping us up as well. Heart of Stone was nabbed by Netflix in a competitive auction last January and has been a high priority for the streamer ever since. The Wonder Woman actress is reportedly receiving an eight-figure payday to star in the film as well.
The movie's plot is being kept close to the vest, but it has been described as a thriller along the lines of Mission: Impossible or James Bond. The movie was written by The Old Guard’s Greg Rucka and Hidden Figures’ Allison Schroeder. It will be directed by Tom Harper, who previously helmed The Aeronauts, and Gal Gadot is also on board as a producer.
While we wait for Heart of Stone to go through production, these two remain huge stars with tons of other roles on the way. Gal Gadot is set to be in the Death on the Nile remake, hitting theaters on February 11, and Jamie Dornan’s recent BBC series, The Tourist, is set to hit HBO Max sometime next month. Check out more upcoming 2022 releases here on CinemaBlend to plan your next trip to theaters or at-home stream.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
