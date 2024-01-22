Jamie Dornan Had A Run In With ‘Toxic Caterpillars’ And Ended Up In The Hospital. No Really
The Fifty Shades star was hospitalized with "heart attack symptoms."
Hollywood heartthrob Jamie Dornan recently suffered a bizarre health scare that led him to the hospital. It was initially was believed that he was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. However, it was later discovered that the Fifty Shades of Grey star had actually come in contact with toxic caterpillars while in Portugal. No, really. The revelation comes from the actor's close friend, Gordon Smart, who recounted the strange incident and revealed that he also experienced a similar situation last year.
Gordon Smart shared his recollection on BBC's The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected podcast. All in all, it sounds like this was a serious health ordeal that the two friends faced during their vacation. They initially attributed their symptoms to partying too hard but soon became concerned about experiencing heart complications. Gordon and the actor were on a golf trip last year when they became ill and needed hospital treatment, with Jamie Dornan even being rushed to the hospital via ambulance. The Scottish broadcaster recalled:
His “mate” was none other than the Heart of Stone cast member. Gordon Smart continued:
Despite overindulging in maybe one or two too many expresso martinis, the pair of friends soon found out their brush with death was caused by their brush with nature while on the golf course. The former Scottish Sun editor recalled:
According to Forest Research, the caterpillars of the pine processionary moth have numerous tiny hairs carrying an irritating protein. This protein can cause skin, eye and throat discomfort, resulting in painful irritations. It's hard to imagine that a fuzzy larva can be so dangerous that it almost took out one of the James Bond shortlist contenders. Life can indeed be stranger than fiction at times.
Fortunately, both Jamie Dornan and Gordon received timely medical attention and survived the incident. We hope to see Dornan continue his successful acting career for many years. It would be great to see him collaborate with Kenneth Branagh again. He already worked with him as a Haunting in Venice cast member and when he played the role of a father in Branagh's Oscar-winning 2021 film, Belfast. I also wouldn't mind seeing him star in more wacky comedies like Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.
One hopes he can continue exploring other acting opportunities after breaking through in the Fifty Shades series, which is available to stream with a Max subscription. However, I also hope he avoids dangerous caterpillars in the future.
Be sure to check out our 2024 movie schedule to see what's headed to a theater near you. And keep your eyes locked on it in case Jamie Dornan has a project that crops up there.
