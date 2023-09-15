A Haunting In Venice Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

The latest Poirot murder mystery has come to theaters, and the cast of A Haunting in Venice is full of stars that you’ve surely seen before.

Many of the best mystery movies are told from the perspective of Hercule Poirot, created by famed mystery author, Agatha Christie. From Murder on the Orient Express to Death on the Nile, these stories have captured audiences everywhere, and they made people that much more interested in the world of murder mysteries, where everyone is a suspect until proven innocent.

Now, the latest film in this world has arrived in theaters, A Haunting in Venice, based on the book Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie. Today, we are going to talk about the whodunnit's star-studded cast and where you might have seen them before, including Kenneth Branagh. Let's get into it.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Kenneth Branagh (Hercule Poirot)

First off on this list is Kenneth Branagh, an actor who has been in the business for a long time and has continued to reprise his role of Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice, whom he played in Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. The actor also directed the film.

Branagh has been in many movies, which have brought him critical acclaim. These include but aren't limited to Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing, Othello, As You Like It, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, My Week With Marilyn, Tenet, and the acclaimed Belfast , which he also directed.

He was also a part of the Dunkirk cast and was recently featured in the Oppenheimer cast since he frequently collaborates with Christopher Nolan.

Branagh has appeared in TV shows too, including Shackleton, Warm Spring, Fortunes of War, and more.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Kyle Allen

Next up is Kyle Allen from A Haunting in Venice cast, and he's relatively new to Hollywood. He's appeared in movies such as One Night, XX, All My Life, Rosaline, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever on Apple TV+. He also played a Jet in the West Side Story cast.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Camille Cottin

Moving on, we take a look at Camille Cottin. The actress is primarily known in France, having appeared in many French films such as Les gazelles, Les Gorilles and even did the French dubbing for the emotional Pixar film Soul, among other titles. She did have a role in House of Gucci, where she began to show off her talents to America.

Cottin has also been active in French television, appearing in Scènes de ménages, Connasse, Call My Agent! and more. She also had a significant role in the hit TV series Killing Eve.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Jamie Dornan

Next up is Jamie Dornan, a man who has been making his name known the last decade in the world of Hollywood and who is also a part of the main cast of A Haunting in Venice. Dornan is primarily known for his co-starring role in the risqué movie series Fifty Shades of Grey , where he played Christian Grey.

Aside from that, he has appeared in films such as Belfast, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Heart of Stone, Trolls World Tour, Marie Antoinette, and more. The actor also had a recurring guest role on Once Upon A Time and parts on the shows The Fall and The Tourist.

(Image credit: Rob Youngson/20th Century Studios)

Tina Fey

Tina Fey has some great movies and TV shows under her belt, and it makes sense she would be in a film like A Haunting in Venice with her resume. The comedian is known for her iconic prominent role on Saturday Night Live, but she has since moved on to bigger and better things, including her iconic TV show, 30 Rock, where she was the lead of the 30 Rock cast.

Aside from that, Fey has appeared in movies such as Mean Girls (which she also co-wrote), Baby Mama, Date Night, Megamind, Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, and Wine Country. She was one of the leading voice talents of the cast of Soul too. The actress also has had a recurring guest role on Only Murders in the Building, a great Hulu TV show, and she created and guest starred on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Jude Hill

Jude Hill is a young actor, so his part in A Haunting in Venice is going to be one of his first significant movie appearances. However, he's also appeared in Branagh's Belfast, as well as held a minimal role in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ( which was honestly great ). Hill also appeared in the British TV series Magpie Murders.

(Image credit: 20 Century Studios)

Ali Khan

Ali Khan, another part of the main cast of A Haunting in Venice. The actor appeared in a few films before this, namely Pin Cushion, 6 Underground, and the Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil. He also had roles in the television shows Red Rose, Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, Halo, and Everyone Else Burns.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Emma Laird

A Haunting in Venice will be Emma Laird's first major movie appearance. However, she was a part of the Mayor of Kingstown cast, and she had a prominent role on the Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Kelly Reilly

Along with A Haunting in Venice, Kelly Reilly has appeared in films such as Dead Bodies, Pride & Prejudice, Eden Lake, Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Bastille Day, Flight, Russian Dolls, and more.

Reilly also had a prominent role in the British series Above Suspicion, and she held a primary role in both Black Box and Britannia. These days, she's probably best known for playing Beth Dutton on Yellowstone.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Riccardo Scamarcio

Riccardo Scamarcio is an Italian actor primarily known for many movies in the Italian film industry, but he's also appeared in a decent amount of American films. These include the John Wick franchise and To Rome with Love.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Michelle Yeoh

Last but certainly not least, we need to talk about Michelle Yeoh, the last person in the main cast of A Haunting in Venice. The actress made headlines for her Academy Award-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once in 2022 (which her mother was very emotional about ), but she has also done so much in the film industry that we must discuss it.

In terms of movies, she's had roles in films such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Heroic Trio, Holy Weapon, Tomorrow Never Dies, Memoirs of a Geisha, The Lady, and more. She also held a supporting role in the modern-day Christmas film Last Christmas, and she played a significant role in Crazy Rich Asians.

Yeoh has stepped into television more lately, with a central role in The Witcher: Blood Origin, and she appeared in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese. She also held a recurring part on Star Trek: Discovery and was a part of Season 2 of Marco Polo (which is a great show to watch if you love Benedict Wong ).

There are so many amazing actors here who have done so much. So, if you see A Haunting in Venice, and you want to stay up to date with these performers, be sure to check out these films and television shows.