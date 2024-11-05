Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comments About A Possible Halloween Return Has Me Conflicted As A Fan

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, to the delight of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with new sequels, including John Carpenter's Halloween franchise. Blumhouse's trilogy (some of which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) completed with Halloween Ends, which was billed as Jamie Lee Curtis' final appearance as Laurie Strode. And as such, the Oscar-winning actress' comments about a possible Haloween return has me conflicted as as fan.

The Halloween franchise's timelines are confusing, but the Blumhouse trilogy served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original. The Halloween Ends finale finally saw Michael killed for good...at least in that timeline. While it seemed like JLC was done as her signature character, recent comments to EW offer some doubt. As she said:

I have hung up my bell-bottoms and my pale blue button-down shirt, and I have relinquished [Laurie] to the ages with a warm, 'aloha,' and a thanks for all the years and memories. And yet, if I’ve learned anything in my 65 years on the planet, it’s never say never.

Honestly, she's not wrong. Franchises are a tricky thing, especially within the horror genre. And even if Halloween Ends actually killed The Shape, moviegoers expected more installments to arrive in theaters eventually. But it would definitely be a surprise to see Curtis back kicking ass as Laurie Strode for another upcoming horror movie.

While Halloween Ends was my least favorite installment in David Gordon Green's trilogy of movies, I did love the grisly way that Michael was killed once and for all in that universe. There was no way he was coming back from being ripped apart by an industrial shredder, meaning that Haddonfield was finally free from The Boogeyman. So seeing JLC back on the big screen fighting Michael would definitely cheapen that finale... even though I love me some Laurie Strode.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

To be clear, I'm a hardcore horror fan who is happy to enjoy more Halloween content sometime in the future. That includes the developing Halloween TV series, as well as whatever movies inevitably end up being produced. But I'm not sure if we need to see Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode, especially following her stellar performance in the last three films.

All that being said, I would absolutely show up to movie theaters to see JLC in another Halloween flick. That's where the complicated feelings come from. But seeing Laurie and Michael's battle come to an end in such an epic way during Halloween Ends offered such a perfect conclusion that I'm worried another appearance by Curtis won't be as satisfying.

It's unclear if/when Halloween will return to theaters, but the Blumhouse trilogy is streaming now. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.