Jason Momoa, Aaron Paul And More React After Channing Tatum Confirms He's Still Bringing His Childhood Love The Maxx To Screen

Channing Tatum has been lying low since getting engaged to Zoe Kravitz last year. There hadn’t been much news about his upcoming film projects. Well, that silence concluded as Tatum hopped online to confirm he was still bringing his childhood love The Maxx to the big screen. Following the Magic Mike star’s confirmation, numerous celebrities, including Jason Momoa and Aaron Paul, reacted to the news.

The Hollywood A-lister set his sights on the comic book adaptation after the Gambit movie fell apart. Taking the cult classic comic to the big screen has been a labor of love for Tatum after watching one of MTV’s greatest cartoons. The actor-producer couldn’t hold back his excitement as he hopped on his Instagram account to express his love for the original animated series. Tatum said:

Oh my god I’m so excited for this i can’t even explain. The Maxx!!!! This is a child hood love of mine. The truly brilliant genius creation of Sam Keith. When i was grounded and wasn’t allowed to watch tv this was the cartoon on mtvs oddities i would risk it all for. Sneak out of bed and put it on and pray i didn’t get caught.

The Lost City star tapped into the obsession Millennials and Gen Xers had with the music channel’s late-night animated lineup. The block was filled with adult animated shows focusing on gritty and suggestive subjects. So Tatum had to sneak to stay up those 1990s late nights. His true fandom came out as the dancer-turned-actor spoke about the MTV series’ effect on his creativity, saying:

Even now after all this time it feels some how still ahead of its time… Seeded complex ideas in my young mind that had a profound effect on how i viewed the world and the roles we play. That i only intellectually understood way later. I can’t wait to bring this to life and try and bring it to generations that miss it.

It appears the comic-to-screen adaptation will bring the beloved cult classic to a new audience after being off the air for three decades. Channing Tatum is more excited to see The Maxx coming to the big screen as a fan rather than the project’s producer. Look at his tribute carousel from the comic and animated series in his Instagram post below.

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) A photo posted by on

Tatum’s excitement was infectious as multiple celebrity fans couldn’t hold back their joy over seeing the upcoming comic book adaptation. The first celeb to speak up was Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, commenting:

No way!!! My god. I am having so many memories flooding back to me right now. So stoked for this. Bravo my friend.

Paul wasn’t the only one reminiscing about the original MTV animated series as Jason Momoa decided to chime in, saying:

Wow memory lane Congratulations ❤️

More celebrities posted in Tatum’s comment section about their love for the comic and original series. Actress Brandy Ledford kept things simple by saying:

MEMORIES🙌

The 21 Jump Street star’s words resonated with other fans of the MTV series as they reminisced about other late-night animated shows. Celebrity DJ Ruckus brought up another beloved MTV series, posting:

Siiiiiickkkkkk!!! This & Aeon Flux were my shihhhh!! Congrats!🔥🔥

However, it wasn’t just celebrities riled up by Channing Tatum’s announcement. A few followers took a moment to leave a comment. A commentator was waiting for the comic-to-film adaptation, sharing:

I can’t wait to see you in this. It was one of my favorite cartoons going up ❤️🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥

Like the Hollywood actor, fans couldn’t wait to relive their childhood memories. Another fan channeled Tatum’s excitement, commenting:

This was one of my favorites too and you have said everything in this post with the perfect words ❤️❤️

Even though the comment section was filled with numerous The Maxx fans, there was a small group of followers who weren’t familiar with the comic or MTV series but were here for the 43-year-old actor producing his dream movie. One follower said:

WoW. So Happy for you👏👏😍. You reserve It. I cannot express how glad I am to see you so excited about this New project. ❤️❤️❤️ Go Chan 💪💪💪🙌

Another commentator expressed their excitement over the Hollywood A-lister’s child-like enthusiasm. They stated:

How exciting... I can only imagine how excited you are about this. Can't wait to see what you do with it. I know anything you have your hands and is gonna be great ...👏👏😊

As fans wait for more news on The Maxx movie, there are more things to know about the cult classic comic before the movie drops. Channing Tatum has upcoming movies hitting theaters in the future. Tatum will appear in an untitled romantic comedy with Scarlett Johansson, set to arrive in cinemas on July 12. The Hollywood A-lister will appear in fiancée Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island, which still doesn’t have a release date. if you want to see what other movies are coming to theaters and streaming, look over our 2024 movie schedule.