Jason Momoa Knows He’s Fully Back In ‘Dad Bod’ Mode, But Has A Shout Out For Ex’s Ex Lenny Kravitz:’How Did You Get Another Ab?’

Some people who play superheroes on the big screen get bitten by the workout bug. To get into superhero shape actors usually have to go pretty hard in the gym, and some decide they like the lifestyle to the point that it becomes their new normal. Jason Momoa is not a workout person. The former Aquaman has joked in the past about how he doesn’t like to work out, but that’s probably easier when your best friend doesn’t look like Lenny Kravitz.

Kravitz and Momoa are both now exes of Lisa Bonet, but the two became close friends while Momoa and Bonet were together and that friendship has not been a victim of the breakup. Momoa recently spoke with People and ended up talking about his buddy, who was recently on the cover of the print magazine looking like a comic book superhero. Momoa said…

Oh my God, he looks amazing. I mean, he is the most beautiful man in the world. It's insane. Guy just ate.

It’s hard not to look at Lenny Kravitz and agree with Jason Momoa. The guy looks incredible in the pages of People and just generally whenever we see him. I feel like most of us would be hitting the gym extra hard if we were his friend, just so we didn’t feel even more out of shape when we were hanging out with him.

While Momoa and Kravitz may be good friends they seemingly have very different opinions about hitting the gym. Momoa recently joked about how the body suit he wore for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom allowed him to not have to hit the gym quite as hard, and it sounds like, at least right now, Momoa is feeling inadequate compared to his friend. He continued…

Every day I'm getting fatter, and I'm like, 'How did you get another ab?’ ‘What the hell am I? Oh, man.’

Perhaps this will inspire Momoa back into the gym. I'm sure his buddy Lenny Kravitz would work out with him. As part of the Kravitz cover story, the singer talked about how he and Momoa are “family” and will remain that way, whatever happens in their relationship. Kravitz remained close to Bonet and their children following his split from the actress and there’s every indication that Momoa is doing the same thing.

While Momoa may not be a fan of the gym, he certainly does his part there when he needs to. His time as Aquaman certainly appears to be over, but there is an indication that James Gunn has a place for Jason Momoa in the new DCU, so we may see him in an upcoming DC movie before too long. This will probably require him to get in superhero shape, perhaps even more than Aquaman ever did.