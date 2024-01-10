Most Celebrity Divorces Drag On. Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Settled In One Day

Those who follow celebrity news are probably aware of the fact that Hollywood divorces can go on for some time. One needn’t look any further than the legal proceedings between former spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver for proof of that. There are, however, some instances in which a couple’s affairs can be wrapped up relatively fast. That seems to be the case for ex-couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. The veteran actress filed for divorce earlier this week and, after that, the two were reportedly able to settle the matter in only one day.

Yes, you read that correctly. This turn of events was revealed via court documents that were obtained by ET . Per the terms of the agreement, the two stars will share custody of their two kids, and formal child support will not come into play in any expenses related to them. The actors – who both also waived their right to spousal support – will also officially receive single status on July 9. As of this writing, reps for the former couple have not provided comment.

This is pretty refreshing, considering just how difficult some Hollywood divorces can be. As for why this particular case was able to be resolved so swiftly isn’t exactly clear. One could theorize that Lisa Bonet – whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon – and Jason Momoa discussed theoretical terms prior to the official filing. Whatever the case might be, this is surely a rarity.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet began dating in 2005 and eventually started a family. Their oldest child – 16-year-old daughter Lola Iolani – was born in 2007, while their 15-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf, was born in 2008. While they were together for years, Bonet and Momoa tied the knot in 2017, over a decade after they got together.

It was in January 2022 that they jointly revealed their intention to divorce in a heartfelt message shared to social media. They mentioned in the since-deleted statement that they were “parting ways in marriage.” They also stated that “the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.” Since then, both of them have remained relatively mum on the matter when speaking in public. Momoa did address reconciliation rumors months later, however, confirming that they weren’t true and that he and Bonet were not back together.

In the immediate aftermath of the divorce announcement, a number of reports swirled around the pair. One of the most prominent pieces of gossip suggested that the Aquaman star’s Hollywood success contributed to the split . Though it should be mentioned that that particular claim should still be taken with a grain of salt.

They may not still be together but still appear to be a tight family unit. Shortly after the split was confirmed, Jason Momoa supported stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz at the premiere of The Batman alongside her partner (now-fiancée) Channing Tatum. Momoa absolutely gushed about her role as Catwoman , expressing his pride in a very sweet way. That kind of support – and even the terms of the divorce – seem to indicate that this brood is looking to remain steady. One can only hope that Momoa and Lisa Bonet can move forward as they please while continuing to support their children.

You can see Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently playing in theaters.