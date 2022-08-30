Jason Momoa On Why He's Continuing The Dad Bod Look A Little Longer After Filming Fast X

Jason Momoa is one of those actors that seems to spend an inordinate amount of time on screen with his shirt off , even when he’s not playing Aquaman. However, the actor doesn’t have his currently ripped muscles that people often see. He might be a bit less ripped, but it turns out he’s enjoying his “dad bod” and he’s in no hurry to get rid of it.

The soon to be Fast X villain recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and the host mentioned that Momoa had undergone hernia surgery recently. The actor reported that he’s in pretty good shape physically following the surgery, but that he’s still taking it easy when it comes to exercise in order to prevent injuring himself. Also, he just doesn’t want to exercise. Momoa said…

All good, still not really doing situps. Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little longer, you know what I mean? Well, I don’t want to do any more situps, so.

It’s actually sort of refreshing to hear Jason Momoa not sing the praises of always working out. It’s become a necessity for basically anybody making superhero movies or involved in any sort of major action franchise to get into ridiculous shape. And while many actors, like Mark Wahlberg, end up loving the workout lifestyle once they become part of it, Momoa is apparently just not that guy.

He will clearly do the work when he needs to, but he’s honest about the fact that he doesn’t love it. He likely won’t be running around with his shirt off much in Fast X because of his “dad bod',' though one assumes he was still able to remain pretty active despite recovering from surgery.

James Corden takes issue with the description of “dad bod,” because, let’s face it, while Jason Momoa may not have perfect abs right now, he still looks pretty impressive. However, Kristen Bell, who appeared with Momoa on The Late Late Show, and who admitted to being a huge Game of Thrones , and Jason Momoa fan , came to his defense, saying…

He can say anything he wants.

Jason Momoa will certainly get back into his normal action hero physique before too long, but he clearly is enjoying not having to worry about working out to much so he’s in no hurry to get back to the gym. We’ve recently seen Jason Momoa taking a more diverse portfolio of work . We thought he was simply expanding his horizons as an actor, but maybe he’s also looking for roles that won’t require him to look like Aquaman on the screen.

Those of us who are out of shape salute you, Jason Momoa. Here’s to not having to look like a walking brick wall at all times.