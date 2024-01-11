As Lobo Rumors Swirl, Jason Momoa Is Already Planning His Potential DC Props

The superhero genre seemingly isn't slowing down anytime soon, thanks to various shared universe that are currently in play. There's big changes coming to DC, as new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a brand new universe and leaving the former DCEU behind. There's a ton of questions about the upcoming DC movies, and if certain actors will be able to reprise their roles or not. Aquaman's Jason Momoa is rumored to be taking on a new role in the form of his favorite DC character Lobo. And as rumors swirl, Momoa is already planning his potential Lobo props. Let's break it all down.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ended up being the final installment of the DCEU as we know it, with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy starting the first slate of the new DCU, which is titled Gods and Monsters. Fans are waiting to hear what's coming in the new shared universe, and which role(s) Momoa might have. He recently spoke to ScreenRant about potentially playing Lobo, and if he'd want to bring any original custom-made pieces to the character. As the Game of Thrones alum put it:

What’s Lobo got? He’s got the great chain with the sickle on it, right? He’s got the chain and the hook. I mean, obviously, we’re going to have to do stuff like that. But I’d throw in something kind of custom. A custom piece. I’d have to think about that. That’s a good question. I’d have to think about what I would make.

There you have it. If Momoa ever gets confirmed as Lobo, he's likely going to put a ton of care and specificity into bringing that character to the big screen in live-action. We'll just have to wait for news from the studio either way, but hopefully a confirmation or denial happens soon.

The chatter about the 44 year-old actor possibly playing this new DC role is largely inspired by a cryptic video Momoa posted after meeting with Gunn and company. He didn't reveal whether he'd be Aquaman or Lobo, but he was psyched after planning his future with the studio. And fans are eager for more information.

The DCEU is streaming with a Max subscription, and shows some of Momoa's time as Arthur Curry. That includes his role in Aquaman, Justice League, as well as cameos in Peacemaker, The Flash and Batman v Superman. Fans have spent years watching the DC movies in order with Momoa as Aquaman, but it's unclear if we'll ever see him in that role again.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

In his comments, Jason Momoa cites Lobo's signature weapon from the DC comics: a long chain with a sickle on the end. In addition to using his super strength and hulking physicality, he regularly uses the chain to dispatch enemies. One can only imagine how cool it would be to see this in live-action, if the studio actually plans on bringing Lobo into the developing shared universe.

For now, James Gunn and company are keeping their cards close to the chest as the development process for various projects continues on. In addition to Superman: Legacy, it was recently revealed that casting for Supergirl is underway. Hopefully Momoa's plans for the future are revealed sooner rather than later.

Aquaman 2 is in theaters now and the next DC movie hitting theaters is Superman: Legacy on July 11th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.