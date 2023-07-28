No Big Deal, Just Jason Statham With Some Big Knives Ahead Of The Expend4ables Release

Slick action star Jason Statham is having another massive year between starring in two movies from the genre, Fast X and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and having two more on the docket. Now, he’s getting armed and ready for this next duo of films on the 2023 movie schedule : next weekend’s The Meg sequel and the fourth Expendables movie , known as Expend4ables. As the anticipation looms, the action actor is showing off some custom knives and axes for the latter film.

It’s no secret that Jason Statham is quite the badass, but the actor took to Instagram to flaunt it by bringing attention to the impressive supply of weaponry on Expend4bles. Check out the post:

What a glorious set of prop weapons! It looks like Jason Statham was on the set of the fourth Expendables film as Lee Christmas showcasing a host of knives and axes in the photos. The actor thanked his “good friend” Justin Burton for crafting the custom weapons for the upcoming film. Per the professional bladesmith’s website Warcrown Forge , all of his weapons are handmade and made to be unique. Burton is a U.S. Navy veteran who draws inspiration from the military along with Greek and Norse mythology as well as his favorite fiction novels.

Right now, all the weapons listed on his site are sold out, but the price looks like it ranges from $300 to $1,200. Statham’s latest post really highlights some of the detailed work that goes into making action movies like Expend4bles that we don’t always get to stop and appreciate when so much of the time the focus is placed on the actors’ performances or action set pieces. A character’s weapon can become an iconic moment in a film, and it looks like The Expendables movies pay close attention to how their weapons look.

Expend4bles has been a long time coming considering the last film from the franchise came out back in 2014. Based on the poster for the Expendables sequel , it looks like Lee Christmas will have an expanded and center-stage role this time around along with Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Iko Uwais, Andy Garcia and Megan Fox also rounding out the star-studded cast.

Although, don’t expect to see Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Expendables 4 after the action legend previously shared that he is not in it last month.

You can check out The Expendables 4 trailer here:

It’s great to see the franchise back after nearly a decade away! The movie will see the Expendables team squaring up against an arms dealer who commands a massive private army. The Lionsgate movie is set to hit theaters this September 22. While we wait for it, you can also see Statham in The Meg: The Trench next Friday, August 4.