Jason Statham's Fiancée Reveals An Unexpected Talent Of The Action Star's His Fans Probably Wouldn't Expect

When you think of words that would describe Jason Statham, dry humor, action skills and a tough guy attitude are the types of things that are likely to come up. However, at home, Jason Statham is a different guy than we see on the big screen. In fact, Rosie Huntington-Whitely previously spoke out about how “humble” and “grounded” the actor is in real life, and more recently she revealed one of his hobbies when he’s not at work. Spoiler: It’s not learning how to do additional stunt work. In fact, it’s interior decorating.

Yes, that’s right. The couple, who have been together since 2010 and share a son together, have recently been renovating. According to Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley, she’s not the mastermind behind the new home and life they are creating together, however. In fact, it’s Statham who has the keen eye.

I’m renovating at the moment, which is exciting because property and interiors are things I’m getting more excited about now. But Jay is the real visionary in this family, and his taste and aesthetic are second to none. People are so surprised because that’s not what they expect. But really, when it comes to furniture and architecture, I have learnt so much from him.

Like many people during the pandemic, Statham and Huntington-Whiteley went through some big life changes. The two had been stationed in Los Angeles where the Hobbs and Shaw star’s career has been booming with plenty of roles, but have been among the swath of celebrities who have left Hollywood of late. More recently, they chose to move back to the U.K., where they are working through renovating a London home and a second property they see as an investment, per the interview the model did with The Sun .

Overall, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley says the change has been good for their family. She noted she missed the “British sense of humor” and the access to “nature” that being back in the U.K. provides. Moving forward, she thinks it will be a great fit for she, her husband, and their littles.

For me, nature is where I find myself most restored. That’s something I really want to achieve for my family in the near future — our own little slice of nature, and animals and all those things, I think that will give a nice balance to our lifestyle. I’m excited to start creating that. That’s one of the great things about being back in the UK as well.

Along with wanting their son and the baby they have on the way to grow up where their parents did, the movies and renovations have had another bonus: The family wanted to be able to spend Christmas with their extended group of loved ones in 2022.

Now that they are back home and getting settled, and this unexpected talent has been revealed, I can't wait for someone to write a role for Statham in which he both manages danger like it's no big deal and savvily chooses wallpaper in his downtime. Feels like a Guy Ritchie film, if you ask me...