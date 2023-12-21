And Just Like That Season 3: What We Know So Far

HBO has always been a hub for quality TV content, the type that's able to push boundaries thanks to being apart from network and cable rules. One of its biggest shows of all time was Sex and the City, which inspired two movies and now a spinoff. The HBO Max series And Just Like That has been making a ton of headlines since the premiere killed off Mr. Big, and the first two seasons were super popular. Here's what we know about And Just Like That Season 3.

This is one of the best Max original shows in my opinion, offering a rare chance for women of a certain age to take center stage as compelling, complicated characters. While some people hate watch AJLT, its numbers are good enough that Season 3 was ordered by the streamer. And, the generations of Sex and the City fans (myself included) are ready to be back with our gals in the city that never sleeps.

(Image credit: Max)

Of course, the biggest question surrounding the third season of And Just Like That is exactly when it's finally going to arrive for those with a Max subscription. Unfortunately, there is no release date for AJLT Season 3 just yet. But we do have a rough estimation, as a teaser released by Max in early December 2023 revealed it's expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

The delay in the new season is presumably related to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes, which both lasted a number of months and set countless TV and film projects behind. The show's third installment couldn't be written during this time, which explains why 2025 is the current estimation for Season 3. Although to be fair, there were a few years in between the first two seasons as well.

Sarah Jessica Parker And The Main Cast Are Expected To Return

(Image credit: HBO)

While fans are left to wonder about Kim Cattrall's possible role in And Just Like That Season 3, the show's main cast of characters are expected to return. That includes our beloved three OGs: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. The series also introduced new major characters: Nicole Ari Parker's Lisa Todd Wexley, Sarita Choudhury's Seema Patel, Karen Pittman's Nya Wallace, and of course, Sara Ramirez's infamous Che Diaz.

The show's starring cast also includes a number of husbands, friends, and colleagues for these ladies. The cast includes familiar Sex and the City faces like Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, and David Eigenberg. John Corbett's Aidan Shaw returned for Season 2, and the finale twist seemingly hinted that he'll be back. That's not counting any number of guest stars who might appear in Season 3.

Will Kim Cattrall Return For Another Samantha Cameo?

(Image credit: Max)

A huge question that's been surrounding And Just Like That since its inception has been Kim Cattrall's role as Samantha Jones. Cattrall was noticeably absent throughout the first season, with she and Sarah Jessica Parker having a well-known feud behind the scenes. Samantha and Carrie's relationship was still a huge part of the show's first season, despite the two actresses never working together.

But Cattrall ended up filming a cameo for AJLT's Season 2 finale, which was short but thrilled fans. Now that she officially returned as Samantha Jones, fans are wondering if we might get more of her in the show's third season. It's currently unclear whether or not that'll happen, but an olive branch seems to have been extended. Besides, Cattrall made a ton of money for her quick phone call sequence.

How Did Season 2 Of AJLT End?

(Image credit: HBO)

The final two episodes of And Just Like That's second season revolved around Carrie selling her apartment, and buying a family-sized home that could fit Aidan and his children. But after his son Wyatt got into a car crash, he decided to move back home to Virginia and put his relationship with Carrie on a five-year long pause. FIVE YEARS.

The last we saw Carrie she was with Seema on a fabulous trip to Greece, but her relationship status definitely feels like it's in limbo. Five years is a long time to wait for Aidan, especially since they'd only recently gotten back together. I'm also eager to see what Miranda's love life looks like in a post-Che world, and am glad to see her thriving professionally.

Has And Just Like That Season 3 Started Filming?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

While all of us And Just Like That fans want to be back having brunch with the ladies soon, we might have to be patient and go back to re-watching the Sex and the City cast in both of the shows. Because, unfortunately, filming hasn't even begun on Season 3 of the dramedy series.

This timeline is understandable given how long the WGA strike lasted, during which time the industry came to a halt. Filming a series is no easy feat, and it'll no doubt take time to coordinate cast schedules once cameras are ready to roll.

Where Will And Just Like That Season 3 Air?

(Image credit: Max)

While And Just Like That Season 3 is rumored to be hitting sometime in 2025, we're still waiting on some official news from the network. Speaking of which, where exactly will the upcoming new episodes air? While Sex and the City was a mainstay of HBO, And Just Like That airs exclusively on Max, formerly known as HBO Max. It's a streaming show, so fans who want to see the latest story from this beloved universe will require a subscription. Considering how much these characters are beloved, there are plenty of fans who will throw out that cash easily.

Since it's premiere, And Just Like That has quickly become one of the most popular

and best shows on Max. It's unclear how long it's going to run, but it definitely feels like it could have legs on the streaming service. New characters like Che and Seema have found their footing, which has buoyed the series and plot lines from our beloved OGs. Hopefully, Season 3 of AJLT arrives sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.