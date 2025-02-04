The Trailer For The Weeknd's Movie Is Here And Jenna Ortega's Performance Looks Seriously Twisted
The Wednesday actress is going to be a scene-stealer in this!
It's always fun to see what upcoming horror movies are on the way, but this spring the genre will receive an interesting twist thanks to The Weeknd getting his hands on it. Following Abel Tesfaye releasing Hurry Up Tomorrow, his sixth and final studio album under The Weeknd last week, the first trailer for his movie of the same name is here. And I'm especially interested in what is being teased for Jenna Ortega's mysterious character.
In the Hurry Up Tomorrow trailer (which can be viewed above), we get a first glimpse of The Weeknd's movie. While I wasn't sure what to expect from it, it seems like the movie will have Abel Tesfaye playing himself (or a fictionalized version of himself, anyway), who seems very much haunted by something. Jenna Ortega co-stars in the movie with him as his girlfriend, but there are hints here and there that seem to suggest there will be a lot more to her. Why does she say she's "not trying to hurt" him and apologize to him? Why is she pouring gas all over someone's house and running off? Why does Abel seem so stressed and confused by her? The questions are piling up!
More to come...
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
