The Trailer For The Weeknd's Movie Is Here And Jenna Ortega's Performance Looks Seriously Twisted

It's always fun to see what upcoming horror movies are on the way, but this spring the genre will receive an interesting twist thanks to The Weeknd getting his hands on it. Following Abel Tesfaye releasing Hurry Up Tomorrow, his sixth and final studio album under The Weeknd last week, the first trailer for his movie of the same name is here. And I'm especially interested in what is being teased for Jenna Ortega's mysterious character.

In the Hurry Up Tomorrow trailer (which can be viewed above), we get a first glimpse of The Weeknd's movie. While I wasn't sure what to expect from it, it seems like the movie will have Abel Tesfaye playing himself (or a fictionalized version of himself, anyway), who seems very much haunted by something. Jenna Ortega co-stars in the movie with him as his girlfriend, but there are hints here and there that seem to suggest there will be a lot more to her. Why does she say she's "not trying to hurt" him and apologize to him? Why is she pouring gas all over someone's house and running off? Why does Abel seem so stressed and confused by her? The questions are piling up!

More to come...