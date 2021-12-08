Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About How Hollywood Sees Her Abilities And What Director She’d Really Like To Work With
By Adreon Patterson published
The Friends alum still wants to work with certain Hollywood directors.
When it comes to Jennifer Aniston, her career has been filled with notable roles and countless lighthearted hits. In recent years, Aniston shifted toward meatier television and film roles to great acclaim. But those roles didn’t always come readily to the Friends alum despite her success in Hollywood. After being a force for three decades, Aniston revealed her thoughts on her standing and which iconic director she still hopes to work with.
For a while, it seemed like the film and television industry only saw the Emmy winner in one lane. She was one of Hollywood’s top rom-com stars in the late 1990s and 2000s. That perception didn’t bypass Jennifer Aniston as she continued to book top-notch roles. Being aware of Hollywood and the audience’s view of her, The Morning Show star spoke on being passed up for more dramatic roles.
Understandably, Jennifer Aniston grew tired of rom-com roles after being typecast by the industry. Maybe calling out directors’ resistance to cast her in heavier roles will lead to some changes. In wanting to get meatier roles, Aniston gave The Hollywood Reporter the name of one director she wants to work with.
Naming Wes Anderson signaled the Murder Mystery star is ready to take on more eccentric roles. Anderson’s storytelling, direction and aesthetic would mark a sea change for Jennifer Aniston. The French Dispatch director’s work mixes comedy and drama without sacrificing one for the other like in The Grand Budapest Hotel. It would allow the Friends vet to show her range as an actress. Maybe one day she will get the opportunity to be in one of Anderson’s whimsical films.
Even if Jennifer Aniston felt pigeonholed, she’s made tremendous strides to change her standing with roles in The Morning Show and Dumplin’. That doesn’t mean Aniston is avoiding comedy completely. She took part in the Diff’rent Strokes and Facts of Life live special, which seemed like a fun time. Hopefully, the Hollywood star will find more balance in her career as she continues to grow.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.