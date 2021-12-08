Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About How Hollywood Sees Her Abilities And What Director She’d Really Like To Work With

When it comes to Jennifer Aniston, her career has been filled with notable roles and countless lighthearted hits. In recent years, Aniston shifted toward meatier television and film roles to great acclaim. But those roles didn’t always come readily to the Friends alum despite her success in Hollywood. After being a force for three decades, Aniston revealed her thoughts on her standing and which iconic director she still hopes to work with.

For a while, it seemed like the film and television industry only saw the Emmy winner in one lane. She was one of Hollywood’s top rom-com stars in the late 1990s and 2000s. That perception didn’t bypass Jennifer Aniston as she continued to book top-notch roles. Being aware of Hollywood and the audience’s view of her, The Morning Show star spoke on being passed up for more dramatic roles.

I was the girl next door, the damsel in distress, the brokenhearted — your traditional rom-com themes. And at a certain point, it was like, ‘Can’t we do something else? Am I just on this part of the cereal aisle? Like, will I ever get to be a bountiful Kashi or some sort of oatmeal, or am I going to be Fruit Loops forever?’ And then you start to doubt yourself. ‘Maybe I can’t? Maybe there’s a reason that no one [is giving me these opportunities]?’ Now, so much is self-generated, which is great since I wasn’t going to get the jobs I’m really interested in because the industry isn’t secure enough to say, ‘Yeah, let’s try it.’ They go for the actors they know can play the fancy dramatic roles. But there are still certain directors I’d love to work with, ones who have their pick of who they like, and sometimes I want to go, ‘I’d love to be part of that club.’

Understandably, Jennifer Aniston grew tired of rom-com roles after being typecast by the industry. Maybe calling out directors’ resistance to cast her in heavier roles will lead to some changes. In wanting to get meatier roles, Aniston gave The Hollywood Reporter the name of one director she wants to work with.

I’d love to work with Wes Anderson.

Naming Wes Anderson signaled the Murder Mystery star is ready to take on more eccentric roles. Anderson’s storytelling, direction and aesthetic would mark a sea change for Jennifer Aniston. The French Dispatch director’s work mixes comedy and drama without sacrificing one for the other like in The Grand Budapest Hotel. It would allow the Friends vet to show her range as an actress. Maybe one day she will get the opportunity to be in one of Anderson’s whimsical films.

Even if Jennifer Aniston felt pigeonholed, she’s made tremendous strides to change her standing with roles in The Morning Show and Dumplin’. That doesn’t mean Aniston is avoiding comedy completely. She took part in the Diff’rent Strokes and Facts of Life live special, which seemed like a fun time. Hopefully, the Hollywood star will find more balance in her career as she continues to grow.