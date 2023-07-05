Jennifer Lawrence Tells A Funny BTS Story About Filming The Nude Car Scene With Her No Hard Feelings Co-Star

Spoiler Warning: Plot details about No Hard Feelings lie ahead!

Jennifer Lawrence’s new comedy No Hard Feelings has several laugh-out-loud moments to love. The raunchy premise itself teases the R-rated hilarity, and JLaw’s committed performance is enough to get audiences in seats. Now the Oscar winner is detailing how they shot some of the raunchiest scenes in the film, including the one where her co-star Andrew Barth Feldman is naked on the windshield while Lawrence drives. Turns out, the BTS story behind the shoot is just as funny as the scene.

Lawrence and Feldman recently sat down with Access Hollywood to talk about their new movie together. The two seemed to have a blast working together, and even shared some behind-the-scenes tales from shooting some of the most jaw dropping scenes in the movie. At one point their two characters, Maggie and Percy, decide to go skinny dipping together. This ultimately goes wrong, and Maggie drives away with Percy’s phone. Hilarity ensues and Percy ends up naked, holding on to the car windshield. As for filming such a ridiculous moment, Lawrence wasn’t allowed to do the entire stunt herself, but Feldman had to do part of it actually naked in the car. He said:

I probably rode on the car naked for like three feet of it… as opposed to actually on the road and almost getting hit by the train.

While almost getting hit by a train while nude on a car sounds exciting, it’s definitely unsafe for actors to do by themselves. The scene is crazy, and stunt drivers were clearly necessary to get it right. While being nude in front of your co-star, especially a co-star like Lawrence, may seem incredibly embarrassing, the duo kept it casual on set. The Silver Linings Playbook star revealed that they were actually online shopping together in between takes. She said:

My favorite memory from that was, while we were shooting that scene, I was helping him buy furniture for his apartment. And so he was nude, and in between we were just like… on Etsy.

This is pretty hysterical, and shows that these two actors are total pros. Nudity in movies can be awkward, but I’m glad that Feldman and Lawrence took the weirdness out of it, and had normal interactions off camera. Feldman wasn’t the only one who bravely had to bare all in this movie, as JLaw performs her own NSFW scene without a body double. She recently revealed that she also kept it casual on set for her own moment, eating grilled cheese in between takes. Keeping it relaxed is essential to keeping spirits up during scenes like this, and their professionalism is admirable.

It seems like Feldman and Lawrence had plenty of great BTS moments. The 32-year-old gave her co-star advice about choosing to do No Hard Feelings instead of going to college right away, and their chemistry really shines through on screen. The comedy got a rare theatrical release, which is a risk nowadays due to the rise of streaming. However, this seems to have paid off as the box office for the movie has been above expectations, coming in fourth this weekend, and crossing $50 million globally. The JLaw charm has yet to disappoint, and hopefully this bodes well for future comedy movies.

No Hard Feelings is still in theaters, so catch it on the big screen while you can. Fans of the lead actress should also consult our feature on some of the best Jennifer Lawrence films, to see what other projects to revisit from The Hunger Games star.