Jennifer Lawrence Invited Robert De Niro To Her Wedding Rehearsal, Then Told Him To 'Go Home'

Weddings are wonderful affairs, but they can also be incredibly stressful. It’s a day when you want everything to go perfectly, but so much is happening, that it’s nearly impossible for everything to go right. Jennifer Lawrence recently spoke about her own time as a bride and admits it was tough, though apparently one moment that made her feel better about the whole thing was when she told co-star Robert De Niro to leave.

Lawrence has spoken about her rehearsal dinner before. The actress, who co-starred with De Niro in both Silver Linings Playbook and Joy, said she invited him to her rehearsal dinner as a courtesy to her co-star and friend; she didn't expect him to show up. But De Niro, maybe just trying to be courteous, actually did. Lawrence realized he wasn’t enjoying himself, so, as she told E! at this year's Golden Globe Awards (where she was nominated for her comedy No Hard Feelings), she released her friend, telling him it was ok to go home. Lawrence explained…

I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here.' So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home' and he was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, 'Go.'

It seems what we have here is two people who are close enough that they want to make their friends happy. Jennifer Lawrence wants Robert De Niro to know that he is important to her, and De Niro wants Lawrence to know that he also values their relationship. In doing this the two friends find themselves in a situation they don’t want to be in, but are afraid to end for fear of upsetting their friend.

Weddings are wild affairs and once that ball gets rolling, there’s only so much you can do. And you want all your guests to have a good time, you want them to remember your wedding fondly. So if you see somebody not enjoying themself, you want to fix that. In this case, that meant letting a guest go home, but Lawrence says she was glad she did because it improved her mood. She continued…

That just genuinely made me feel better.

It sounds like being allowed to go made De Niro feel better as well. He was there to make his friend happy, and once he understood that his being perhaps a bit bored was making her unhappy, he went home and made her happy once again. Everybody wins. De Niro recently became a father, so maybe he can repay the favor by inviting Jennifer Lawrence to the kid's first birthday party. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie, although De Niro and Lawrence aren't set for another collaboration.