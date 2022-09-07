Jennifer Lawrence Lawrence Tells On Brand Story About Inviting Robert De Niro To Her Rehearsal Dinner

Jennifer Lawrence has returned to the spotlight recently. After taking a much needed hiatus from acting following back to back films for seven years, she is reflecting on different experiences she's had along the way. One of these experiences is working with acting legend Robert De Niro. The two were co-stars in films like Silver Linings Playbook and Joy, so have spent a lot of time together, so what does the Don’t Look Up star think about her famously stoic collaborator?

Lawrence recently did an interview with Vogue where she answered 73 questions about her life and career. When the interviewer asked her to tell the most “quintessentially Robert De Niro” Robert De Niro story, she was ready with the perfect anecdote. The actress talked about what the Godfather Part II alum was like off-screen, and what happened when Lawrence invited him to her rehearsal dinner. She said:

He’s amazing on set. He’s just the sweetest man in the world, still very intimidating. I invited him to my rehearsal dinner for my wedding obviously expecting him not to come. And when he came I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here, you can go home.’ He was like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and left.

This is hysterical and very Robert De Niro, so JLaw definitely understood the assignment. De Niro famously isn’t one for talking and doesn’t love doing interviews and press junkets to promote his movies. Meanwhile, Lawrence is known for her bubbly, outgoing personality. These two must balance each other out well on set. Also, I totally understand where De Niro is coming from. Everyone knows what it’s like to attend a social event you don’t want to be at, and Lawrence is such a sweetheart for giving him permission to leave.

Both of these actors have big movies coming out soon, so we have a lot to look forward to during the fall movie season. Lawrence is starring in Causeway, an A24 film about a soldier who faces difficulties returning home from Afghanistan while struggling with a brain injury. The film will be available for AppleTV+ subscribers on November 4th, 2022, and will be making its cinematic debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. She is also set to play the controversial Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes in an Adam McKay directed film called Bad Blood. The two previously collaborated on 2021’s Don’t Look Up.

Robert De Niro has also been very busy participating in a variety of projects. He will star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is a crime genre about the J. Edgar Hoover investigation of the murder of members of the Osage tribe. The film won’t be released until next year and will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. This film marks a longstanding collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese. He clearly likes to work with his favorites. The actor will also make an appearance in this year’s Amsterdam by director David O’Russell, who is a frequent collaborator of Lawrence’s as well.

These two are both incredible actors with decades worth of Hollywood stories to share, and probably many about each other. I personally hope these two work together again soon because the result is always spectacular. In the meantime you can see what else these two have in store by following our 2022 movie release schedule.