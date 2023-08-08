Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About Motorboating Her No Hard Feelings Co-Star, And He Deadpanned Right Back

No Hard Feelings required a lot from Jennifer Lawrence and her co-star, Andrew Barth Feldman. In order to make the summer comedy truly raunchy and hilarious, the scene partners had to get well-acquainted with each other very quickly. Creating a safe environment was essential and, once their off-screen chemistry started to shine, they felt comfortable enough to take risks together. The Red Sparrow star even joked about motorboating Feldman while shooting the film, to which the 21-year-old actor gave a perfectly dead-panned response.

The comedic duo sat down with Variety to chat about their new R-rated comedy and explained how they became familiar enough to perform some of their more vulnerable scenes together. The notion of getting nude in front of one's co-worker is odd, but the No Hard Feelings cast and crew created a great environment for both actors to feel at ease. Andrew Barth Feldman, for his part, had nothing but positive sentiments to share in regard to working with Jennifer Lawrence:

Every situation that these characters end up in, you’re laughing your butt off. We became so close instantly that nothing ever felt weird or unsafe. It was entirely professional.

JLaw responded with a characteristically hilarious response, giving a little bit of an insight into some of the outlandish shenanigans happening behind-the-scenes. She quipped:

Even when I put my T-shirt over your head and motor-boated you? You felt safe?

I’d love to find out what the crazy context was for that wild-sounding moment. Regardless, the A Tourist's Guide to Love alum was seemingly fine with his co-star's antics. He responded in a jokingly serious manner, saying:

I felt it was an exclusively sterile and professional environment.

This young man has some solid comedic chops, because that's a well-timed retort that could rival a statement made by his co-lead. But in all serious, I'm sure a "sterile and professional" workplace vibe was surely needed.

All in all, the comments shared by the two stars convey their joy over making the movie. They both had to perform nude scenes but were perfectly content with it, as they brought a casual perspective to the potentially uncomfortable scenes. Jennifer Lawrence also talked about eating grilled cheese in between takes, which gives you an idea of the somewhat laid back vibe on set. Andrew Barth Feldman also revealed he and the Hunger Games alum would talk about apartment decorating while filming major scenes. I'm sure having such a chill approach probably eliminated any kind of embarrassment, allowing them to relax and have fun.

Their chemistry and willingness to take risks in the professional environment clearly paid off. Jennifer Lawrence received a lot of praise from critics for her brave performance. It's enough to make one think about other dramatic actresses who should work on a comedy film. Andrew Barth Feldman is also wonderful, as he has hysterical banter with the Oscar winner throughout the film. While motorboating may not be a typical occurrence on a set, it seems to have created a fun memory for Lawrence and Feldman that they can now joke about.

Catch the two stars in No Hard Feelings, which is still playing in some theaters nationwide. It will also be available to rent or buy on Prime Video on August 15th. You can also read up forthcoming feature films by consulting our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.