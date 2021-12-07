Jennifer Lawrence And Adam McKay's Don’t Look Up Follow-Up Just Took A Massive Step Forward

Aside from Jennifer Lawrence briefly showing up in the last X-Men movie as Mystique, it’s been over three years since she's led her own movie . Well, the Hunger Games actress is finally returning for Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up this Christmas, which is set to premiere on Netflix. Although her latest movie marks a long time away from the screen for the 31-year-old, she already has another exciting movie coming up that is moving right through the development process behind the scenes.

Jennifer Lawrence is set to make her second film with Anchorman and The Big Short filmmaker Adam McKay following Don’t Look Up, and it will be called Bad Blood. The movie will see Lawrence playing Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who has made headlines for becoming the youngest and wealthiest self-made female billionaire in America before multiple investigations made claims of fraudulent activities in regards to her blood-testing startup’s procedures.

Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay have been attached to making Bad Blood since 2016 , but the movie has finally taken a step forward with Apple Original Films now on board to finance and distribute the movie, per Deadline . Considering the news comes just after Don’t Look Up recently screened, it’s possible the positive buzz for the satire boosted interest in finally getting Bad Blood off the ground.

The movie will be co-produced by Legendary Pictures and be an adaptation of the 2018 book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by Wall Street Journal investigative reporter, John Carreyrou. Jennifer Lawrence and Will Ferrell are also among the people producing Bad Blood.

Elizabeth Holmes is currently embroiled in a criminal-fraud trial about her company Theranos, which she founded in the Silicon Valley in 2003 and rose to become a prominent billionaire at the age of 30. However, WSJ journalist John Carreyrou received a tip from a medical expert about her business and began a months-long investigation into Holmes and Theranos.

Elizabeth Holmes could face up to 20 years in prison over charges of defrauding investors and patients due to being deceitful about Theranos' core blood-testing technology, per The Guardian . Jennifer Lawrence has played a real person before in 2015’s Joy, where she portrayed Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano.

Aside from Bad Blood, Jennifer Lawrence recently wrapped work on a mysterious A24 movie called Red, White And Water . Adam McKay is additionally working on an HBO series about the Los Angeles Lakers. While we wait for Bad Blood, their first collaboration, Don’t Look Up, is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated movies of the Christmas season.