Insider Drops Claims About The Kind Of Boyfriend Jennifer Lopez Is Looking For Following Her Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez started the new year as a single woman as she and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January , thankfully without things getting “ugly” between them . Now, as JLo seeks to move forward in her life, an insider has suggested that she’s looking for something specific when it comes to her next romance.

After Lopez and Affleck ended things just two and a half years after reconnecting, it’s not a big surprise what one source has said about what’s on the actress and singer’s list when it comes to her next relationship. According to an InTouch report, she's looking for a "regular Joe," as an insider claimed:

Believe it or not, Jennifer says she wants a ‘regular Joe,’ a businessman or a blue-collar guy who’s secure in himself. A guy who is strong in his convictions, someone who will make her feel special, safe and secure. She’s tired of being taken advantage of by men who want the spotlight.

Per the sources, Jennifer Lopez is looking for a man who “has nothing to do with Hollywood” after her recent experience with Ben Affleck. Given how much extra publicity the couple received by being an item, it’s understandable that the multi-hyphenate with an iconic career of her own might want a partner outside her industry if this report truly holds water. As the source also alleged:

Of course, she’s working on her expectations too. She requires a lot out of a romantic partner, that won’t change, but she knows that her expectations can be overwhelming. She understands that she comes with a lot of baggage, which is why she’s looking for a guy who will be open to discuss his insecurities and hers.

The pop star and actress is apparently still holding out hope for “a lasting love” following her and Ben Affleck’s divorce, and she believes “she’ll find it.” When it comes to finding her forever man, she is apparently acknowledging that she needs to meet “in the middle” with the person she chooses along with continuing to set high standards for a partner.

Most recently, Ben Affleck has been spending more time with ex Jennifer Garner, bringing out rumors about where the co-parents and longtime friends stand . Meanwhile, Lopez was most recently in Unstoppable, one of the best sports movies of 2024, as the inspiring mother of pro wrestler Anthony Robles .

Aside from her relationship with Ben Affleck, JLo has been in love a few times, considering she first married actor and singer Marc Anthony in 2004 before they split after seven years. She was also with MLB star Alex Rodriguez for four years (and had planned to get married), before their 2021 split. It sounds like Lopez will perhaps remain really intentional and hold on to the lessons she’s learned from being one-half of Bennifer as she steps back into the world of dating.