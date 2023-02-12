Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Got In On The Internet Roast Of Her Husband, But Insider Says She’s ‘Over’ It

Jennifer Lopez has been a part of her fair share of viral moments over the years, but this latest one has really caused a stir. Lopez was present at the 2023 Grammy Awards last Sunday and was accompanied by her husband, Ben Afflleck. Later, during the telecast, many of the viewers at home thought Affleck looked like he didn’t want to be there . The star’s seemingly dreary expressions would get meme’d and go viral shortly after. Much has been said about the exact reason for his looks and, all the while, the Internet has been coming for the star. Even Lopez seemingly joined in on the roast, though a source also claims that she’s now “over” the situation.

JLo is definitely one to support her hubby, and she did so this past week by sharing the trailer for his new basketball movie, Air . In the caption of her Instagram post, the singer noted that she “cannot wait” for the movie to release. However, she also poked a bit of fun at her hubby using a thumbnail that appears for a few seconds before the clip plays. The image in question is a meme that not-so-subtly references the recent Internet roasting. Check out the cheeky pic down below:

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram)

I mean, if you can’t make a playful joke at your own spouse’s expense, then why even get married in the first place? But seriously though, it’s pretty funny that the Hustlers star can appreciate the humor in the unusual situation. However, one can understand the notion of her wanting to move away from the viral moment at this point, too.

A source for Page Six provided the alleged details on where Jennifer Lopez apparently stands on the Ben Affleck/Grammys snafu. Not only does the person claim that she doesn’t want to focus too much on the matter, but they say that she was “over it” shortly after the telecast itself. It’s an interesting assertion, especially considering the songstress’ recent social media post. When sharing their purported info, the insider also made a joke of their own:

She knows how much Ben hates awards shows and was over it the very next day. Might we suggest for the next awards show she bring her stylist or sister with her? Less headaches.

Shortly after the show, an insider defended Ben Affleck’s “miserable” expressions . They argued that the star was simply “tired” and just “wasn’t his usual self.” Said person also stated that he simply went to the awards ceremony to “support Jen.” A lip-reader has also weighed in on what Affleck and JLo were tiffing about that night. The person alleged that when the singer whispered to her husband, she asked him to “look more friendly,” though he remained unenthused. On top of this, a nearby seat filler alleged that Affleck found out he’d been memed while the show was still going.

Given the longevity of the classic “Sad Affleck” meme, it’s likely that these new images will remain in the public consciousness for some time. Still, as was the case with those pics, it’s possible that the star and his wife won’t seek to give this new viral sensation any more energy than it needs.