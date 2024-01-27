Jennifer's Body Writer Shares Thoughts On A Sequel While Recalling The Megan Fox Movie's 'Failure' At The Box Office

In 2009, the horror movie Jennifer's Body was released, but it was sadly a critical and financial failure. Not only did its star, Megan Fox, and her castmates receive a lot of flak for the flick, but so did its writer, Diablo Cody. However, over time, the movie has gained a cult following. And though there are many reasons to revisit Fox's film , one of the primary reasons is its feminist and female empowerment themes. Recently, Cody shared some thoughts on whether there could be a sequel and recalled the movie's "failure" at the box office.

The acclaimed Juno screenwriter returns to the spooky genre with her upcoming horror movie Lisa Frankenstein, which is directed by first-time feature helmer Zelda Williams. Diablo Cody appeared on the Bloody Disgusting's Boo Crew Podcast to talk about her new project, but the conversation got really interesting when she expressed interest in returning to the world of female rage and revenge. She explained:

YES! I wanna do a sequel. I am not done with Jennifer’s Body. I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe it in as much as I do, and that hasn’t really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars.

This is such exciting news to hear, and it really does make sense. Given the film's current popularity, there would surely be more people eager to line up to see a follow-up. Of course, the financial logistics must definitely be taken into consideration. I would imagine that a studio would probably be eager to greenlight a sequel now, especially if Megan Fox herself were willing to sign on for it.

The Young Adult screenwriter had more to say about the flick as well. She was candid about her initial feelings towards the cult status of the movie. Although many regard the film as one of the best horror movies of the 2000s now, the scribe revealed that she was initially a little resentful. She went on to say:

I mean it’s gotten progressively happier for me. At first, I was like, I was excited about it obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, well where was this audience when the movie came out? It was a critical, commercial failure. I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you. It was a rough experience having that movie come out. It was rough for me, it was rough for Megan [Fox]… [then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along.

Unfortunately, the filmmakers and stars of the movie faced severe criticism upon the initial release. One of the main reasons for the backlash could be the confusion in marketing. The movie's promotion primarily focused on Megan Fox's sex appeal, using posters featuring her dressed in revealing outfits such as a schoolgirl uniform or cheerleading attire. This approach overshadowed the film's underlying dark humor and social commentary. Diablo Cody also added:

At first, I just thought, oh where was this audience when I needed it and then I realized they were like…seven. And then some people who maybe didn’t appreciate it at the time have come around and now I’m just like, there’s no saltiness, now I’m just happy.

If I were in her shoes, I'd certainly be pleased as well due to the love the movie now receives. A follow-up honestly feels like a bit of a pipe dream at this point, though, despite the positive vibes that surround the OG film at this point. Still, legacy sequels continue to be big, so I'd say the odds of it happening aren't all that slim.

More immediately though, the One Mississippi writer is focused on promoting Lisa Frankenstein another horror comedy. The film stars Ant-Man 3’s Kathryn Newton as a teenager who brings a corpse back to life—the two journey to find love, happiness, and murderous mayhem. I honestly can’t wait to see this movie! I only hope this one gets the proper respect it deserves when it's released and doesn't have to wait 15 years to be appreciated like Jennifer’s Body.