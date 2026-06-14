Why Jennifer Garner (Allegedly) Thinks Ben Affleck Shouldn't Date After JLo Split
The ex-wife reportedly has thoughts.
It’s been over a decade since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split up, but given how much the actress supported her ex during his divorce from Jennifer Lopez — and the fact that they share three children — we know that the two remain close. Sources claim that they’re even close enough for Garner to have opinions about Affleck’s dating life. To that point, one insider is spilling the tea about why the Yes Day star allegedly thinks her ex-husband should stay single for a bit.
Bennifer 2.0 — aka Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s second attempt — ended in August 2024 when JLo filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary. In the aftermath, Affleck seemed to be spending a lot of time with his ex-wife, their three kids and Jennifer Garner’s partner John Miller, even joining them for Thanksgiving and Christmas (I wonder how Miller feels about that?). Affleck has not dated anyone publicly, and sources for Page Six allege that’s how Garner thinks it should be:
Jennifer Garner reportedly helped Ben Affleck with health post-divorce by putting together care packages of food, reminding him about doctor and dentist appointments and sending him vitamins. She wasn’t the only one looking after him, though, as Matt Damon also allegedly encouraged Affleck to focus on his work during the tough times.
Ben Affleck may have a good support system, but Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner’s advice will only go so far, and Garner allegedly understands that. The source continued:
Lopez formally filed for divorce from Affleck in 2024 and, by early 2025, their split was finalized. In the aftermath, rumors swirled around the former partners' love lives and, as of late, Lopez has been open about enjoying the single life. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck may be casually dating, but that doesn’t appear to be his main priority, sources have said, and this insider concurs, saying:
In addition to The Rip, which stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and can be streamed with a Netflix subscription, he’s got another project in the works for the 2026 movie schedule. Animals is a crime thriller on which Affleck serves as director, producer, co-writer and star. It is expected to be a part of Netflix’s calendar this year.
Stay tuned for that as we wait to see if Ben Affleck will follow the alleged wishes of Jennifer Garner when it comes to dating.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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