The Key Way Jennifer Lopez Is (Allegedly) Still Receiving Support From Ben Affleck Post-Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship has long been a topic of public discussion, to say the least. When they finalized their divorce in early 2025 , it seemed like JLo was ready to permanently shut that chapter of her life. The Marry Me actress claims there’s no chance of her and Affleck rekindling their romance, but their story is apparently still not over. The two are reportedly still in touch, with the Rip actor allegedly supporting his recent ex-wife from afar.

With their once-shared mansion now completely owned and vacated by JLo , you’d think there’s not much reason for the former power couple known as Bennifer to have much contact these days. Perhaps they might coordinate time to see each other’s kids , but that is allegedly not the main way Affleck has been supporting Lopez post-divorce. An inside source claimed to In Touch Weekly that the “On The Floor” actress has reportedly continued to seek out Affleck’s advice regarding her career, and the Boston native is allegedly happy to provide it:

Ben doesn’t mind Jennifer continuing to rely on him. He’s still advising her, and he wants her to win. In fact, it fuels his ego, in a healthy way, to know that she still takes him incredibly seriously as an advisor even though they couldn’t make it work as a married couple.

Just before filing for divorce in August 2024, Lopez had expressed the strange dichotomy of working with Affleck as a producer on Kiss of the Spider Woman and then going home to marital problems with him. Despite that, Affleck has always been an open supporter and hype man when it comes to Lopez’s acting and, according to the source, they both purportedly missed their professional rapport:

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Ben is genuinely fascinated by Jennifer’s business moves and decision-making process, so he always gets something out of it when she comes to him for advice. She’s using Ben as a sounding board more than anything else, somebody who knows the business just as well as the people on her team who she pays for advice. In some ways, Jennifer trusts Ben more, because he’s not listening to her out of any kind of contractual obligation.

Should this be true, it would make sense that JLo would trust her ex-husband’s opinion when it comes to her next moves in Hollywood. The Accountant actor has quite a resume, having successfully moved from unknown writer and actor to highly respected director with his own production company.

Affleck has also known JLo since the early years of her career. He starred opposite JLo in her 2002 “Jenny From The Block” music video and then again in their 2003 action-romance Gigli, which launched their whirlwind relationship the first time around.

When they reconnected in 2021, and finally tied the knot in 2022, Affleck seemingly became very invested in Lopez’s career, serving as a producer on multiple JLo movies in the past five years, including Kiss of the Spider Woman and Unstoppable. Though the two reportedly have varied thoughts about the dating scene right now, as long as they manage to only keep things professional, the Justice League actor reportedly thinks this new dynamic could last:

Ben knows he and Jennifer are going to be in each other’s lives for the foreseeable future. They truly are kindred spirits, despite no longer being man and wife.

Maybe this was a fairytale romance after all, just one with a more realistic ending? Regardless, Bennifer’s marriage might have ended, but that doesn’t erase all their storied history together. If a person finds someone they really trust, it can surely be beneficial to have them in their life no matter what, and that allegedly seems to be Jennifer Lopez's logic.

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