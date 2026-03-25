Joe Baena Got Some Gym Time In With Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, Which Might Be Intimidating For Someone Who’s Less Swole

Just like his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joseph Baena is in stellar physical condition. After being overweight in high school, Schwarzenegger motivated Baena to start lifting weights when he was halfway through college, and all that muscle has stayed packed on ever since. So while some might be intimidated working out alongside the Terminator actor at the gym, Baena’s swole enough that he doesn’t need to worry about this.

Baena got some gym time with his dad earlier this week and shared some pictures on Instagram of them together. Schwarzenegger was right by his son’s side to watch his form as he was doing bicep curls, although I’m not so sure he was actually sharing his trademark principle of shocking the muscles like Baena wrote in the caption.

A post shared by Joseph Baena (@joebaena) A photo posted by on

This certainly isn’t the first time that Joseph Baena has given people peeks at his impressive physique on social media. Back in May 2022, we got to see him do some pulldowns, and in August 2023, he went full Top Gun on a beach outing. In February 2022, he also recalled the first time he trained with Arnold Schwarzenegger, saying that he was “nervous” and trying to be “observant” of what his dad “was doing and the way he was acting.” In the end, he made “insane progress” and acquired a “bodybuilding mentality,” and the rest is history.

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While the world first learned about Joseph Baena back in 2011 when the truth about his parentage was revealed, these days he’s been making a name for himself. In addition to being a fitness model, he’s also followed in Arnold Schwarzenegger footsteps and become an actor. He even got to say his dad’s trademark line from 1984’s The Terminator, “I’ll be back,” in his own 2023 movie Called to Duty. Baena also competed on Dancing with the Stars Season 31 in 2022, placing 11th in the competition.

As far as Arnold Schwarzenegger goes, he hasn’t starred in a movie since 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, and James Cameron has said he will not be in the next Terminator movie if it gets off the ground. However, Schwarzenegger’s likeness from when he played Dutch in Predator was used last year in the animated movie Predator: Killer of Killers, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. He also starred in and executive produced the Netflix TV series FUBAR, which was cancelled last year after two seasons.

It’s certainly great to see Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena working out together at the gym, but I’m still hoping the day comes when they can team up for a movie as well. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger said last month that not only have there been talks about him appearing in a new Predator project, but Commando 2 and King Conan are in the works, too.