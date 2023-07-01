Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Is Saying One Of His Dad’s Iconic Lines In His New Movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger is indubitably known for having an endless Rolodex of iconic lines in his movies over the years, so it just feels on brand for him to pass them down to his kids, don’t you think? The actor’s youngest, 25-year-old Joseph Baena has been following in his father’s footsteps in a few ways, between getting into bodybuilding and beginning an acting career. And reportedly, in his latest movie, he gets to pay a little tribute to one The Terminator quote.

Baena’s latest movie is a Top Gun-esque independent film called Called To Duty that just landed among 2023's new movie releases . As the project became available to rent and buy, TMZ picked up on one moment in the film where Baena pays tribute to his father through his character. Here’s the line:

In 1984, there was an actor who gave one of the greatest lines of all-time ... I'll be back!!!

The moment comes while Baena's character Lt. Andrew "Bells" Harris is in the cockpit of a Navy fighter jet and communicating with a fellow pilot. Before the jet diverges from the group, Bells says the above, of course referring to 1984’s The Terminator when Schwarzenegger famously said the line. Check out the trailer for Called To Duty below:

The small action movie is one of Baena’s first acting credits as he continues to be inspired by his father’s work in his own career. He’s already a spitting image of his dad, which you can see in this gym progress pic posted just last week:

Baena is unfortunately famously the center of one memorable scandal for Arnold Schwarzenegger. He is the product of an affair he had with his housekeeper Mildred Patricia "Patty" Baena while married to his longtime wife Maria Shriver, whom he has four other children with. Joseph Baena reportedly found out that he was the biological son of the Hollywood star when he was 13 years old, and has since developed a relationship with Schwarzenegger.

In the recent docuseries, Arnold, The Terminator star called the affair “a major failure” of his life before also sharing his love for the son that came out of it, calling Baena “very much welcomed in this world.” Baena has opened up before about his father giving him acting advice over the years , and he has paid tribute to him in other instances, notably as a contestant on Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars, when he dressed as Hercules for one dance number .