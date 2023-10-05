Joey Fatone Says He Doesn’t Resent Justin Timberlake’s Success, But I Had No Idea He’d Been ‘Blindsided’ By His Solo Career
They’re in a ‘Better Place’ now.
*NSYNC was at the height of pop music at the turn of the 21st century, with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass dancing and harmonizing their way to four albums and worldwide fame. Nothing good lasts forever, though, and a year after the group released Celebrity — their final album to date — lead singer Timberlake decided to leave *NSYNC and pursue a solo career. Now Fatone is opening up about what happened between the bandmates. And while he insists that he doesn’t resent the Justified artist, I was surprised to learn that he’d been blindsided by Timberlake’s move.
All five members of *NSYNC have reunited after two decades to release “Better Place,” a single for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, as Justin Timberlake reprises his role as Branch in the animated movie series. Joey Fatone got real about how he and his bandmates feel about Timberlake’s success and what went into the decision to reunite now, telling Yahoo!:
I’d hardly call returning to one of the most successful boy bands of all time “going backwards,” but I understand the point that Joey Fatone is making. Justin Timberlake’s star continued to rise after he stopped making music with *NSYNC, but he apparently knew this specific project only worked as a group effort.
Joey Fatone firmly shut down the suggestion that he resented Justin Timberlake for his career, saying the “beautiful” thing about what happened to the members of *NSYNC was that it led to different opportunities within the entertainment industry. However, it seems there might have been some tension between the Reptile actor and his bandmates, as Fatone revealed that he was blindsided when Timberlake didn’t return to *NSYNC after releasing Justified in 2002. He said:
It sounds like Joey Fatone might have blamed Justin Timberlake back then for not returning to the group, but over time he came to understand that maybe the “SexyBack” singer wasn’t the one calling all of those shots when it came to career moves.
I love that the guys seem to have moved past any bitterness they may have felt over the years to be able to reunite for this project. Millennials sure freaked out on TikTok when all five of them appeared together at the VMAs, so could this eventually lead to a reunion tour for *NSYNC? The bandmates seem noncommittal at this point, but the fact that all is friendly between the members is a good sign. For now we’ll have to settle for “Better Place,” and you can hear Timberlake as Branch again when Trolls Band Together hits theaters on Friday, November 17.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
