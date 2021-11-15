Paul Rudd Jokes About Chris Hemsworth Making Him Feel Small On Avengers: Endgame

When one scores a big role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a healthy regiment becomes part of the star’s lifestyle. Of course, doing so led to Paul Rudd clutching People’s Sexiest Man Alive title. But being an MCU star could lead to some comparisons amongst the cavalcade of fellow big-name actors. What makes things worse is Marvel had bolstered several Sexiest Men before Rudd gained the 2021 title. That led to a little inferiority complex for the Ghostbuster: Afterlife star. There’s one specific moment between him and Avenger: Endgame co-star Chris Hemsworth that personified his feelings, and in true Paul Rudd fashion, the Ant-Man actor had to make a joke.

Paul Rudd changed his diet and exercise routine after landing the role of Scott Lang. That commitment led to his character playing an instrumental role in Avengers: Endgame’s plot. The most recent Avengers film gave Rudd the chance to share the screen with other MCU stars. Of course, that meant crossing paths with Thor himself. Upon meeting Chris Hemsworth, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor joked with People what it was like standing next to Chris Hemsworth, saying:

I remember on the set of [Avengers:] Endgame, I was working out so hard, eating perfect, for so long, training like an athlete. And I stood next to Chris Hemsworth [a former Sexiest Man Alive], and I thought, ‘What’s the point?’ Why even try, ’cause there’s that.

Seeing how sculpted and massive Chris Hemsworth is, who wouldn’t be intimidated? Hemsworth’s body is like a Greek god compared to other actors. The Thor films turned his body into his calling card as seen in his plethora of action and superhero roles. So, the Extraction star must always remain in top shape as evident by his online posts. Of course Paul Rudd just wanted to pack up his things and go home.

Paul Rudd felt defeated about his superhero body after seeing Chris Hemsworth’s. The biggest factor in Rudd’s intimidation may have to do with the height difference. Chris Hemsworth stands at a mighty six-foot-three, while Rudd is five feet and nine inches. Muscle mass on Hemsworth will look different on him compared to Rudd. As he shoots the Ant-Man and the Wasp follow-up, Rudd understands the maintenance behind maintaining a Marvel physique.

At least being Sexiest Man Alive hasn’t quelled Paul Rudd’s brand of comedy. His sarcastic humor has served him well, as taking up the mantle led to some hilarious responses from his MCU family and other stars. Of course, the responses were up to Rudd’s standards.

Luckily, Paul Rudd has been too busy filming the next Ant-Man film to properly answer. But moviegoers won’t have to wait much longer to see him on the big screen, as Ghostbuster: Afterlife arrives in theaters on November 19.