Ahead Of This Year’s Sexiest Man Alive Reveal, Patrick Dempsey Gets Real About What It’s Like Having The Title

We are on the verge of a new Sexiest Man Alive being named by People Magazine. Such a title certainly gives the chosen star something to be quite boastful about, but the current Sexiest Man Alive, Patrick Dempsey admits that the title comes with added pressure, though there are benefits too.

People will reveal the Sexiest Man Alive for 2024 on November 12, but on the eve of the new announcement People spoke with the still current Sexiest Man Alive Patrick Dempsey. He admits that being given the title made him “anxiety-ridden” as he felt he had to remain in great shape, in order to live up to it. However, he appreciates the platform that Sexiest Man Alive provided. He explained…

No, it makes me more anxiety-ridden. I needed to stay in shape, to train more. But it’s amazing the reach it has. "I think it’s a tremendous platform to do something positive with ... It's allowed me to talk about The Dempsey Center [which focuses on cancer care]. Fame in itself is quite empty, but if you can do something, and you can be of service, that is truly what life is about and gives you meaning and joy.

While being Sexiest Man Alive may have made Patrick Dempsey a bit more self-conscious about his physical appearance, he seems to legitimately appreciate it. It gave him the ability to talk about causes that are important to him.

A lot of stars have talked about the pressure that comes from the title. Idris Elba also understood the importance of looking good while being Sexiest Man Alive.

Other Sexiest Man Alive recipients have included Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and Paul Rudd. It’s not uncommon for the person given the title, or their friends, to poke a little fun at the situation. But most do also appreciate the ego boost that comes with being told they're sexy.

Dempsey seems to see similarly being Sexiest Man Alive. His comments, which could act as good advice for whoever is about to claim the title, is that one should not completely dismiss it, but at the same time don’t take it too seriously. He continued…

It’s really good for one’s ego, but it’s so subjective. There are so many wonderful men that are out there that are attractive in many ways, either just physically or just who they are as a person, so you take it seriously enough to be grateful, but don’t take it too serious, though.

We’ll find out who the new Sexiest Man Alive will be tomorrow. It could be somebody who has received it before, several stars have been Sexiest Man Alive twice. Some fans have been campaigning for Donnie Wahlberg to take the title. If nothing else, it means Patrick Dempsey can hit the gym a little less often.