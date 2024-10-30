I'm Stoked John Krasinski Is Returning For A Jack Ryan Movie, But It Leaves Me With Some Serious Questions About The Franchise's Other Projects

The 2024 TV schedule is the first since the series finale of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was released, and until today, there’d been no sign of when or if the best-selling boy scout will return. However, I’m glad to say the wait is finally over, as John Krasinski and some of his cast members are going to be returning for a film continuation of the hit Prime Video series.

There is a catch though, as while this new development has been reported, it leaves me with some serious questions. Which means it's time to resurrect talks surrounding two of the Clancy-verse’s outstanding projects that are waiting for further updates.

A John Krasinski Jack Ryan Movie Is In Development

It looks like my question of how John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan will be remembered was a bit premature, thanks to Amazon MGM Studios issuing a press release for this new project. Slating Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan vets in some key positions, we now know that series executive producer and Season 2 director Andrew Bernstein is set to direct, with the script written by Jack Ryan Season 4 writer/co-executive producer Aaron Rabin.

Along with that news came some preliminary casting, as Krasinski is about to be joined by two familiar faces. Here’s what Amazon MGM Studios’ press release had to say who, and when, this story will focus on:

Capitalizing on the success of the series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Amazon MGM Studios is developing a new feature film, starring John Krasinski, as the next stage in the evolution of the franchise. Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Krasinski in the series, will also star. Additionally, series star Michael Kelly is in negotiations to star. … The film will be an extension of the Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television, and Skydance landmark original series. Amazon MGM Studios

Initially adapted as a series of films that saw Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine playing the CIA analyst, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan took the action to streaming in a four season saga. Now it looks like that “hell of a team photo” in the series finale “Proof of Concept” has paid off, as well as that retroactively clever episode title.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Paramount Television / Skydance)

With John Krasinki's return going against the previous sentiments that this was always a four-season story, there's already a lot of questions to ask. Like, say, how long until we see President Jack Ryan taking the podium? But in a more specific context, and since we now know we’ll be seeing Jack Ryan reuniting with James Greer and Mike November, I’m wondering about two projects I’ve had my eyes on since Jack Ryan wrapped.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Is The Michael Peña Spinoff Still In The Works?

Going into the final season of Amazon’s hit espionage drama, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4 trailer reinforced a plan that had been announced when the series was confirmed to be ending. When John Krasinski’s tenure as Jack Ryan looked to be ending through the intended finale of Season 4, there was also news of a Michael Peña-fronted spinoff being in the works.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As his character Domingo “Ding” Chavez was a member of the international counterterrorism force known as Rainbow Six, the possibilities seemed endless. But there really hasn’t been any news about this project, or much talk about whether or not it’s still on the board.

Seeing as Michael Peña’s wishes for the Jack Ryan future already included reuniting with the confirmed trio mentioned above, it doesn't seem like a stretch to keep this bird up in the air. I really want to know if this project is still on the books, because a Ding Chavez side story could be to Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan what The Penguin is to The Batman Epic Crime Saga.

(Image credit: Paramount/Skydance)

What’s Happening With Michael B. Jordan’s Rainbow Six Movie?

I’ll admit that since 2018’s Rainbow Six movie announcement , I’ve been waiting to actually see Michael B. Jordan’s John Clark assemble this team of warriors from across the globe. That hype only grew for me after Without Remorse’s ending teased us in 2021 with the first step to Clark putting the band together, potentially under a Jack Ryan presidency.

Though we’ve gotten more updates on this corner of the Clancy-verse, with Chad Stathelski being tapped to direct Rainbow Six in early 2023, this is another project that needs some updated intel. Both Stahelski and Jordan are busy creators, with the former still owing the world projects like his Henry Cavill-led Highlander reboot. Meanwhile, the Creed III director is set to stump for his vampire action thriller Sinners, as well as setting up to star and direct his remake of The Thomas Crown Affair.

While I’ve technically been waiting for both the Tom Hardy Splinter Cell movie and the Jake Gyllenhaal/ Jessica Chastain led adaptation of The Division a bit longer, knowing Michael B. Jordan’s passion for Rainbow Six has me hoping we’ll hear some news sooner rather than later. However, that might be something held for the future, as this upcoming Jack Ryan movie would still have to figure out how to thread the universes of the TV incarnation and its would-be movie spinoffs in as smooth a way as possible.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Paramount Television / Skydance)

For all we know, John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan movie is going to be the bridge that connects all these threads. Forming the Clancy-verse people have been asking for over decades, that dream may now become a reality thanks to this strong foundation of returning talent. Although, as with any project that's in as early a phase as this continuation saga is, anything can happen at any given moment.