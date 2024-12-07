John Waters Saw Joker 2, And He Had An On-Brand Take About The DC Sequel: 'Stupid Critics'

When legendary LGBTQ+ cinema shaper John Waters speaks about a film, you listen—and brace yourself for a take that’s anything but conventional. The Pope of Trash, whose unapologetic love for provocative cinema has cemented his place in film history, recently shared his thoughts on a 2024 movie schedule release, Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux. Spoiler alert: he loves DC’s box office bomb and has the most on-brand take.

The Pink Flamingos filmmaker–a champion of the outrageous–included the Joker sequel in his annual round-up of the ten best films of the year for Vulture . Many have called it the worst movie of the year (cast member Tim Dillon called it the worst movie ever made). It would seem that most are unable to wrap their heads around the film’s audacious decision to dive into musical territory and explore the twisted love story between Joaquin Phoenix’s titular baddy and Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn. It seems to have been Waters' jam, though, because as the filmmaker said:

Finally, a love story I can relate to. So insane, so well thought out, so well directed, so much smoking! It’s Jailhouse Rock meets Busby Berkeley with a 9/11 That’s Entertainment! ending that will make you shake your head in cinematic astonishment. Stupid critics. Gaga so good. Joker so right. Die, dumbbells, die!

Let’s unpack this cinematic grenade. John Waters calls the movie “a love story I can relate to,” which, coming from a filmmaker known for celebrating the grotesque and the taboo, is the ultimate compliment. The comparison to Jailhouse Rock and Busby Berkeley is quite the take and hints at the movie's potential for cult classic status. The flick’s blend of rebellion and theatrical spectacle, a mash-up of grit and glitter that seems to perfectly encapsulate the chaos of the Joker-Harley pairing.

But the pièce de résistance is his reference to a “9/11 That’s Entertainment! ending.” Only the Cry-Baby filmmaker could distill the critically derided Joker 2 's likely jaw-dropping conclusion into something simultaneously shocking and poetic.

John Waters’ praise for Lady Gaga’s turn as Harley Quinn hits the nail on the head. Gaga brings a unique mix of gravitas and theatrical flair that only a performer of her caliber can deliver. While I didn’t personally love the Joker sequel as a whole, the “Bad Romance” singer undeniably steals the show as its standout element. Her magnetic presence has me eagerly anticipating what she’ll bring to Wednesday Season 2 .

Unsurprisingly, the Polyester director has thrown his full support behind a film that unapologetically takes risks and leans into its own madness. His career, defined by pushing boundaries and celebrating the grotesque, mirrors the daring spirit of Joker: Folie à Deux. The Hairspray director’s endorsement feels like a symbolic passing of the torch to a movie that isn’t afraid to divide audiences while leaving an unforgettable mark on cinema.

If you haven’t yet seen what all the buzz (and controversy) is about, now’s your chance. The much-discussed DC sequel is currently available to rent and will soon hit streaming for those with a Max subscription . Whether you love it or hate it, one thing is sure: John Waters believes it’s a film worth watching.

