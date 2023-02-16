New John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Teases Keanu Reeves' Huge Bodycount, Introduces A New Canine Friend

When we last saw Keanu Reeves' John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, he was in pretty rough shape. He was shot by Winston Scott (Ian McShane) and fell off the roof of New York’s Continental Hotel – and he probably would have died had it not been for the help of the Bowery King (Lawrence Fishburne). Thankfully, he survived the incident, and based on this brand new trailer, he is back in fighting shape and ready unleash some serious revenge in the next chapter of his eponymous action movie series.

The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 has been long, with the previous sequel having been released nearly four years ago. But time has clearly not slowed the titular assassin, as it looks like he will be unloading all kinds of badassery in the new Lionsgate film. Once again the plot will find John on a globe-trotting adventure as he tries to find a way to get freedom from the villainous High Table and return to the life of peace that he had forged prior to the events of the first movie.

Unlike the first three installments of the series, which were all written at least in part by screenwriter Derek Kolstad, the new adventure is based on a script co-written by Shay Hatten (Day Shift) and Michael Finch (American Assassin). That new energy has spiced things up a bit with John Wick: Chapter 4, as everything from shooting assassins somersaulting in the air to Scott Adkins in a fat suit is thrown into the pot.

And would it really be a John Wick movie without an adorable dog being thrown in the mix? While his own loyal dog sidekick is probably stashed away somewhere for safety, Reeves' formidable friend to pets looks to have made a new friend in France. Considering this dog comes up to John after he mops up hitmen being thrown into the air by cars, we'd say this buddy is a companion worth adding to the family. That is, if this unnamed dog's scenes didn't cause the usual amount of difficulty that's seen in John Wick's many animal based scenes.

All the while, John Wick is fighting for something he never could have imagined possible: freedom from excommunication. Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick will all be back playing their respective roles from the previous three films, and they will be joined this time around by a number of terrific performers. The ass-kicking supporting cast in John Wick Chapter 4 playing new characters in the universe includes the aforementioned Adkins, as well as Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Clancy Brown.

The film is easily one of our most anticipated releases set to come out in the first half of this year, and it's exciting that its release date is drawing closer and closer. Now just about a month-and-a-half away, the movie is presently set to hit theaters on March 24.

You can learn all about the sequel via our John Wick: Chapter 4 What We Know So Far Guide . If you're curious about all of the other features set to arrive in theaters and on streaming in the coming months, head over to our 2023 Movie Release Calendar .